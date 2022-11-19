Evansville Fire Department puts house fire out in 45 minutes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department says it was dispatched to the 800 block of Monroe Avenue for a house fire.

Reports say the fire was reported by neighbors as visible smoke and flames. The owner of the residence was not home at the time of the 911 calls. The owner did return home as firefighters arrived, according to the authorities and was able to unlock the door.

Fire officials say the fire was in the rear of the house and was extinguished within 45 minutes. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.









