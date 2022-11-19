Read full article on original website
Lawmakers say students complain of racist teachings at UIC College of Dentistry
Local lawmakers said they are set to meet with the president of the University of Illinois about allegations of racist teachings at UIC's College of Dentistry.
POLITICO
An exit from the mayor's race
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. “No ballot stuffing. No fowl play,” joked President Joe Biden during the annual turkey pardon. Programming note: Illinois Playbook is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. In a surprise move,...
wjol.com
Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport
The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
Forest Park Review
Forest Park Library expected to choose new director in December
The Forest Park Public Library is expected to choose a new library director on Dec. 3, but it may not become official until Dec. 19. Pilar Shaker, the previous library board director, resigned effective Oct. 28 after six years on the job. Sue Quinn, former River Forest Public Library director, has been serving as interim director while the library board worked with Chicago-based Deiters & Todd to find a permanent replacement. The board is currently down to two finalists, and they expect to make the final selection during a special Dec. 3 meeting.
Forest Park Review
Forest Park sixth-grader raises money for dog park improvements
As then-fifth grade student Juliet Harrington looked at the state of Forest Park’s village-owned dog park at 632 Circle Ave., she knew that it could be better than “a boring mud bucket” – and she decided to do something about it. Harrington wanted to get the...
Forest Park Review
Big Week | Nov. 23-30
Monday, Nov. 28., 4-5 p.m., virtually through Forest Park Public Library. Anybody who ever collected comic books knows the deal. Marvel and DC are possibly the two biggest comic manufacturers ever, with a distinct lineup of superstars in either stable. Who is the greatest superhero ever, Spiderman or Superman? This Zoom discussion will deal with all burning topics related to Marvel’s universe and DC’s orbit. Designed for ages 11-13. Make sure to register online for the Zoom link.
ncclinked.com
New parking structure planned for campus
Of the many issues NCC students and faculty face, one of the most visible is parking on campus. Commuter students are concerned about the lack of parking availability near academic buildings; resident students are outraged at the lack of resident spots near residence halls. After countless surveys, NCC has announced plans to build a new parking structure.
Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home
Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
POLITICO
What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?
Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
utv44.com
IRS audits Lake Forest POA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's been a tumultuous time in Lake Forest with a faction of homeowners publicly questioning the property owners' association board and alleging improper financial dealings. "The accusations were like there's something must be going on with the money," said board attorney Patrick Collins. This...
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CPD officer found not guilty in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting in River North
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Tuesday acquitted a Chicago police officer of two felony charges brought against her in connection with a shooting at a busy CTA train station in early 2020. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found CPD officer Melvina Bogard, 33, not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct, almost three years […]
newwaysministry.org
Catholic High School’s New Policy Bans Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags from Classroom
Members of a Chicago Catholic school’s diversity and inclusion committee have resigned after the school’s leaders announced a policy of neutrality on flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. Over the summer, Vince Krydynski, president of Marian Catholic High School, emailed teachers to establish a neutral classroom policy,...
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Englewood’s Whole Foods Is Closed. The Jewel-Mariano’s Merger Could Slow Plans For Replacing It, Experts Say
ENGLEWOOD — Whole Foods Market cleared its shelves in Englewood last week, leaving a grocery hole in the neighborhood the company once promised to fill to great fanfare. City officials have pledged to quickly find a replacement after the Jeff Bezos-owned company said it was done with Englewood. Some neighbors have said they want the new store to be an affordable supermarket like Walmart or Mariano’s. But experts say the process won’t be that simple.
