Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders expected to start in Bedlam

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to make his first start in three weeks when the Cowboys face Bedlam rival Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday after he had "his most extensive and best week in practice," while preparing for the Sooners, according to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network.
College Football Odds: Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma prediction, odds, pick – 11/19/2022

The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Check out our college football odds series for our Oklahoma State Oklahoma prediction and pick. The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had an up-and-down season. They have been wrecked by injuries, which should ultimately make them relatively happy about what they have done in spite of a lot of bad luck. However, it will remain hard for them to shake off “the game that got away.”
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) welcome the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon at two o'clock EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27 Kansas State 26. There's a lot of noise surrounding the football program and rightfully so. Maybe I'm just...
TCU lands a commitment from Top247 DL Markis Deal

Michael Deal was just going about his Saturday evening when he got a text from a TCU coach saying “congratulations, welcome to the family.”. While Deal knew his son, Top247 defensive lineman Markis Deal, was putting things in motion to commit the Horned Frogs, he didn’t know it actually had gone down.
