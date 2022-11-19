Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years
Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
Mother, Three Children Gunned Down After Protective Order Denied, Suspect In Custody
A South Carolina suspect who police say gunned down a mother and her three children after a protection order was denied was arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, the mother's former boyfriend, Jonah Adams, 35, was arrested in connection to the deaths of 39-year-old JoAnna Cottle and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.Chesterfield police say the bodies of the mother and her three children were found at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road following a 911 call reporting a disturbance at the home a little before 5 a.m.Police arrested...
Man, 49, shot in head at Bronx motel, cops search for suspect
A 49-year-old man was shot in the head at a Bronx motel on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting took place at the Paradise Motor Inn, a motel on the corner of Boston Road and Adee Avenue, around 7:09 p.m., officials said.
