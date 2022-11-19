ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

Del. Sally Hudson announces run for State Senate seat

Del. Sally Hudson, professor of public policy and leadership, announced Monday that she plans to run to represent the 11th District in the Virginia State Senate in the 2023 election cycle. This means Hudson will likely challenge incumbent Sen. Creigh Deeds, who has represented Charlottesville in the General Assembly since 2001.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia versus Virginia Tech football canceled

The ACC announced Monday night that Saturday’s game between Virginia and Virginia Tech has been canceled, marking an end to the season for both teams. This will be the first time since 1969 that the two schools will not compete in football. The decision to call off the game...
BLACKSBURG, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia women’s soccer completes a resilient 3-2 win over Penn State

The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team (16-3-3, 6-2-2 ACC) earned an impressive win on the road against the No. 2 seed Penn State (15-5-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) Sunday night. After a 3-1 win over Xavier to set up this match, the Nittany Lions served as the first nationally seeded team that the Cavaliers have faced in this tournament, and they certainly pushed Virginia to the brink.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 11 men’s soccer falls to No. 9 Marshall in penalties in the second round of the NCAA tournament

On a cold November Sunday at Klöckner Stadium, fourth-seeded Virginia closed out its season with a 1-1 (5-3 penalties) loss to Marshall. The Cavaliers (10-4-5, 5-1-2 ACC), despite registering 20 shots with six of them on goal, were unable to find a winner in regulation time against the Thundering Herd (11-3-4, 4-1-3 Sun Belt). This game was the first for Virginia men’s soccer since the tragic deaths of football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 16 men’s basketball takes down No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Challenge

Virginia men’s basketball picked up its most impressive win of the season Friday, defeating Baylor 86-79 to advance to the championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. The No. 16 Cavaliers (3-0, 0-0 ACC) were spurred to a victory over the No. 5 Bears (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) by four double-figure scorers, including a 26-point performance from junior guard Armaan Franklin and 17 points from junior forward Kadin Shedrick.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

