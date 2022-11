Tabetha Young’s third-grader graduated from kindergarten in spring 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools in Oakland and across the country. When he returned to in-person school in fall 2021 as a second-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, his confidence in the classroom had waned and his academic skills had suffered. He was soon identified for the Children Rising program, where he met with a tutor at least once a week to work on reading and math.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO