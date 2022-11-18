Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas girls basketball team sets goals, plays at Bryan Adams on Tuesday
North Dallas Coach Morghen Day shouts out instructions during a timeout. Ava Gonzales grabs the rebound and scores against Fort Worth Polytechnic. North Dallas girls basketball coach Morghen Day has several goals this season, but the main one is to win more games during the preseason. The Lady Bulldogs opened...
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas Booster Club website tops 104,000 page views, ranks No. 2 in Texas
The North Dallas High School Booster Club website hit an all-time high of 104,019 page views for the month of October in the latest VNN/rSchoolToday Texas rankings. The all-time best boosted North Dallas to No. 2 in the Texas rankings. The previous best was 89,407 for the month of September.
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas dance theater and Vikingettes plan toy donation drive on Nov. 30 and fall concert on Dec. 9
The North Dallas Vikingettes drill team and the Sounds of Uptown Band will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys for local children at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in front of the school. The North Dallas Dance Theater will also present a fall concert, titled “Seasons,” with a mixture of modern, jazz, contemporary, and culture dance at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the school auditorium.
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
After Thanksgiving dinner, Longhorns have one more shot to earn rematch with TCU
The 55-14 blockbuster win over the Jayhawks on the road set the Longhorns up for a win-and-hope scenario to make it to the Big 12 Conference championship game set for Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium. TCU has already clinched a spot in the title game, and the Longhorns would love another crack at the Horned Frogs.
fox7austin.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students
North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend. Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend. 23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students. Students talked with recruiters...
Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano
Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
North Texas restaurants open on Thanksgiving, according to OpenTable
Thanksgiving is a day for many people to try their hand at cooking, but you don't really have to cook on Thanksgiving.
These Dallas spots have the best Thanksgiving stuffing around town
A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It's important and everyone and their mama have the "best" recipe, but, why not try out a professional's take on this dish?
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
Everyone in the city of Fort Worth and beyond knows that TCU is one of the best college football teams in the country and if they keep on winning, they might just find themselves in the College Football Playoff, but during Thanksgiving week there was another winner in Cowtown.
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
fox4news.com
Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank
MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll
The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
