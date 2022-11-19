Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022
We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Orange County SWAT team members receive training
ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
Jasper County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Saturday
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 37-year-old man whose family has not seen or heard from him since Saturday. Julian Boyd was last seen on November 19, 2022, around 5 p.m., in the area of County Road 876 off FM 1131 in Evadale, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
newtoncountynews.net
Newton Man’s Jeep Stolen in Chase that Comes Through Newton County
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrested a Vidor man, after he fled from law enforcement officers on State Hwy. 63 East, near the intersection of F.M. 776, Friday, November 18, 2022. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Brister, was taken into custody without incident. He is facing additional charges...
Beaumont organizations holding candlelight vigil to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
kjas.com
Fire at Dollar General in Kirbyville
The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on Highway 96 shortly after 7:00 on Saturday morning when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the milk section of the business. Firemen arrived and within a short time had the fire...
Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
kjas.com
Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system
The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
kjas.com
The switch is thrown and the lights are on for Christmas
Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been headed full steam ahead since that time, adding additional lights and decorations in concert with the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
'It's the call of Jesus' : Destiny Church in Orange gives back to the community with food pantry
ORANGE, Texas — Destiny Church in Orange is grateful they have the ability to give back to the community in such a big way this holiday season. Across the street from the church at 3423 Martin Street in Orange is what began as the "Blessing Box," but now a 10-by-12-foot shed stocked with food and other necessities for those in need.
Plant some trees with your family for Annual Big Thicket planting event.
POLK COUNTY, Texas — Enjoy some quality time planting trees with the ones you love at Big Thicket’s Annual longleaf tree events. The non-profit association Big Thicket is inviting you to join them for their winter planting events being held on Saturday December 10, 2022, on Monday Martin Luther King Day, January 16, 2023 and on Presidents’ Day, February 20, 2023.
Trailer home in West Orange declared total loss after fire Monday afternoon
WEST ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a trailer home caught fire in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 1300 block of East Milam Street in West Orange. A witness told a 12News crew at the scene that an elderly resident who lived there left about 30 minutes before the fire was noticed.
Orange church plans to build family life center in honor of Dannarriah Finley
ORANGE, Texas — Members of the Orange community are planning to take a somber piece of Southeast Texas history and reclaim its purpose. Mt. Zion Baptist Church members are working to make sure The Dannarriah Finley Life Center will stand where their youth center once did. Many living in Orange said they will never forget what happened to her.
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
The Ferguson Law Firm giving out 250 full Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid high food costs, a Beaumont law firm is giving full Thanksgiving meals to area families. The Ferguson Law Firm is giving out 250 full Thanksgiving meals. The first 250 vehicles to arrive at the law firm Wednesday starting at 9: 30 a.m. will get one dinner per vehicle.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0