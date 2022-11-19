ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022

We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Orange County SWAT team members receive training

ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
BEAUMONT, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Newton Man’s Jeep Stolen in Chase that Comes Through Newton County

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrested a Vidor man, after he fled from law enforcement officers on State Hwy. 63 East, near the intersection of F.M. 776, Friday, November 18, 2022. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Brister, was taken into custody without incident. He is facing additional charges...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont organizations holding candlelight vigil to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Fire at Dollar General in Kirbyville

The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on Highway 96 shortly after 7:00 on Saturday morning when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the milk section of the business. Firemen arrived and within a short time had the fire...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system

The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

The switch is thrown and the lights are on for Christmas

Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been headed full steam ahead since that time, adding additional lights and decorations in concert with the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Plant some trees with your family for Annual Big Thicket planting event.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Enjoy some quality time planting trees with the ones you love at Big Thicket’s Annual longleaf tree events. The non-profit association Big Thicket is inviting you to join them for their winter planting events being held on Saturday December 10, 2022, on Monday Martin Luther King Day, January 16, 2023 and on Presidents’ Day, February 20, 2023.
POLK COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
