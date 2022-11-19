ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

GoPSUsports.com

Three Nittany Lion Wrestlers Notch Dominant Wins at NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three Penn State All-Americans took part in the 2022 NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas. No. 1 Carter Starocci, No. 1 Aaron Brooks and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet each participated in the exhibition and all three came away with impressive victories. The NWCA All-Star bouts do not count as official NCAA matches, on the athlete's win-loss record or towards their RPIs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 7 Men's Hockey Set For Midweek Series with Alaska

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 7th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions take a break from Big Ten Conference action as they host the Alaska Nanooks for a Tuesday-Wednesday affair prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Tuesday, November 22 | Wednesday, November 23. Place: Pegula Ice Arena |...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Soccer Season Ends at Sweet 16, PSU Falls to UVA

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program's NCAA Championship run came to an end in the Round of 16 Sunday night as the Nittany Lions fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 3 seed Virginia at Jeffrey Field. The Blue & White finish their...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Allen Collects Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week Honor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allen helped No. 11/10 Penn State to a 55-10 win at Rutgers on Saturday. Allen earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the season....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Cruise to 68-56 Win Over Colorado State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team used a dominating defensive effort to take down Colorado State 68-56 in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday evening at TD Arena. The Nittany Lions set the tone from the start, jumping out to a 13-0 lead and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
GoPSUsports.com

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates the Black Knight Invite

WEST POINT, N.Y.; Nov. 20, 2022 – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point in West Point, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event. The Nittany Lions dominated the event, move...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

GAME NOTES: No. 11/10 Penn State vs. Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 11/10 Penn State welcomes Michigan State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on FS1. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Michigan State for the 37th time in program history. The Spartans...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

