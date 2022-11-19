Read full article on original website
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Three Nittany Lion Wrestlers Notch Dominant Wins at NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three Penn State All-Americans took part in the 2022 NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas. No. 1 Carter Starocci, No. 1 Aaron Brooks and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet each participated in the exhibition and all three came away with impressive victories. The NWCA All-Star bouts do not count as official NCAA matches, on the athlete's win-loss record or towards their RPIs.
No. 7 Men's Hockey Set For Midweek Series with Alaska
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 7th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions take a break from Big Ten Conference action as they host the Alaska Nanooks for a Tuesday-Wednesday affair prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Tuesday, November 22 | Wednesday, November 23. Place: Pegula Ice Arena |...
Women’s Basketball Rallies from 21-Point Deficit for Largest Comeback in 82-69 Win Over Syracuse
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (5-0) overcame a 21-point second-half deficit on its way to an 82-69 win over Syracuse (4-1) Monday night at Bryce Jordan Center for the largest comeback in program history. Freshman Shay Ciezki sparked the Lady Lions' rally with 16 of her 18 career-high points during the second half run.
Women’s Soccer Season Ends at Sweet 16, PSU Falls to UVA
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program's NCAA Championship run came to an end in the Round of 16 Sunday night as the Nittany Lions fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 3 seed Virginia at Jeffrey Field. The Blue & White finish their...
Allen Collects Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week Honor
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allen helped No. 11/10 Penn State to a 55-10 win at Rutgers on Saturday. Allen earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the season....
Nittany Lions Cruise to 68-56 Win Over Colorado State
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team used a dominating defensive effort to take down Colorado State 68-56 in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday evening at TD Arena. The Nittany Lions set the tone from the start, jumping out to a 13-0 lead and...
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates the Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y.; Nov. 20, 2022 – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point in West Point, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event. The Nittany Lions dominated the event, move...
GAME NOTES: No. 11/10 Penn State vs. Michigan State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 11/10 Penn State welcomes Michigan State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on FS1. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Michigan State for the 37th time in program history. The Spartans...
No. 11 Penn State Football Hosts Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Senior Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 11 Penn State Football's kick time has been set for Saturday's regular season finale in Beaver Stadium. The contest will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and be aired on FS1. Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) is coming off a dominating 55-10 win...
