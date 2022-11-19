ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

CAreer Pathways provides access to free online learning for California residents

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEiwH_0jGQ8Gxv00

Unemployed individuals now have a new resource to take advantage of - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There's a new way to get back on track and help you get back into the workforce after the pandemic.

CAreer Pathways is designed to give those with a California library card free access to thousands of online classes.

This is such a great resource for library cardholders. Not only will they have access to a variety of courses, but also earn certifications and learn broader job skills from how to open a business to how to use an iPad.

Many courses are offered in multiple languages.

With Imperial County's unemployment rate at 16% the Mayor of Calexico Javier Moreno says this is crucial and beneficial to residents of the Imperial Valley.

"People who are used to going back to the pandemic, so some of them lost their jobs so for whatever reason they couldn't maintain their jobs, working from home because the pandemic really took a hit on the unemployment," explains Moreno. "So the CAreer Pathways does those things for people who lost those skills sets right? And going back into the job market with entrepreneurship and they want to see employment."

The Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocated $4.4 million in pandemic recovery funds to create this program.

There is even a service to assist veterans.

"The other one we have is VETNOW. That's for veterans. It's an all-in-one suite of services designed for them with a wide range of careers for veterans and links the veterans to the veterans affairs system. That's pretty cool," says Moreno.

The State of California has invested in CAreer Pathways access through the fall of 2024.

You can start your education search by clicking here.

The post CAreer Pathways provides access to free online learning for California residents appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro. The post Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for California

Most Californians don’t expect to see anything like a white Christmas, but this year, even a damp Christmas is looking unlikely. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for much of the Golden State. The 90-day outlook was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy