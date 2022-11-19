New York State orders schools to stop using Native American names as mascots

Schools across New York State have been given an ultimatum to stop using Native American names as school mascots, or face losing funding.

Schools on Long Island in Brentwood, Manhasset, Sewanhaka, Massapequa and Syosset have teams with Native American names or images.

The New York State Department of Education says schools must make these changes by the end of the school year or face penalties that could include the loss of school officers and funding.

There is already a Change.org petition to retire Massapequa High School's mascot.

Two years ago, Shelter Island School voted to retire the name "Indians."

