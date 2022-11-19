ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State orders schools to stop using Native American names as mascots

Schools across New York State have been given an ultimatum to stop using Native American names as school mascots, or face losing funding.

Schools on Long Island in Brentwood, Manhasset, Sewanhaka, Massapequa and Syosset have teams with Native American names or images.

The New York State Department of Education says schools must make these changes by the end of the school year or face penalties that could include the loss of school officers and funding.

There is already a Change.org petition to retire Massapequa High School's mascot.

Two years ago, Shelter Island School voted to retire the name "Indians."

Comments / 89

Jrock12
3d ago

So that’s the biggest issue in the state??? HOCHUL IS AN IDIOT.. what about crime and bail reform??? Leave history alone.. changing names and knocking down statues is not going to change what happened to anyone.. instead of trying to separate everyone the country should stand as one…

Reply(3)
56
navymom05
3d ago

Isn’t there Indian named counties in NY? Will those lose state funding? While your at it Houhel, separate NYC from NY and make it North NY and South NY. After all NYC is the portion that got you elected..

Reply(8)
41
AP_001399.20cca57b7fed4afb97271646e592cc2e.0306
3d ago

Why? When you name your child after your father it’s to honor your father, so why isn’t it an honor to use these names? They use these names as a honor, not a joke or insult.

Reply(2)
32
