West Milford, NJ

New Jersey unveils first-of-its-kind mountain bike trail at Long Pond Ironworks State Park

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

New Jersey unveiled a first-of-its-kind mountain bike trail this week at Long Pond Ironworks State Park in West Milford.

The trail is on the former grounds of what was once a safari theme park called Jungle Habitat. What makes it unique is that it is designed for people with disabilities.

Aaron Esser always found trails to be tough to navigate with his wheelchair, but this new trail named Stags changes everything. It was built by the nonprofit Jersey Offroad Bicycle Association.

The trails are wider and specially designed to handle modified mountain bikes.

Esser says Stag has tremendous meaning and makes hitting the trails possible.

The trail is now open to the public.

