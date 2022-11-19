Annual Toys for Tots drive underway in Summit

The annual Toys for Tots drive in Summit is now underway.

The community is encouraged to participate in the drive by dropping off new and unwrapped toys.

The toys will be brought to children throughout Union County.

"We have a donation box here in the firehouse in the front lobby. There's one at City Hall and you can find the other businesses that are also doing it on the city website," says Paul Imbimbo, deputy chief of the Summit Fire Department.

Summit Police Capt. Ryan Peters says last year people were generous enough to donate more than 500 toys for the cause.

The toy drive lasts until Dec. 15.