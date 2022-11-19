Read full article on original website
Related
Mothers, Friends, Performers Among Dead at Colorado LGBTQ+ Club Shooting
A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Those are some of the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead. Club regulars and newcomers — gay and straight, transgender...
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Comments / 0