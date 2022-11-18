ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Nearly Two-Year Relationship

By Riley Utley
After almost two years together, it appears that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have decided to call it quits for the time being, and take a break from their relationship. The duo who met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, and were subjects of the highly publicized alleged drama surrounding the film , have apparently decided to go their separate ways.

In regard to the break-up, a source told People :

He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision.

This news comes right as Styles is ending his residency in Los Angeles as part of his world tour for his album Harry's House. He is also about to begin the next leg of his tour in Mexico, and then Australia. Meaning he will not be in one consistent place for the foreseeable future.

Following the turbulent lead-up to the release of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and Styles starred in , there were questions about how the two were holding up . Though they quickly put the kibosh on those rumors, and piled on the PDA in NYC not too long ago. Since the film's release, Wilde has also been seen a few times at Styles' concerts. However, it seems like things might be over for real this time.

Following the alleged break-up, the source also said the two are still “very close friends,” and another friend of the couple added:

Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.

This does seem like an extremely logical reason to take a break, or even break it off. Styles is currently touring the globe with his insanely popular album, and he has had two movies on the 2022 film schedule , Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman . In short, he's a busy, busy guy. Meanwhile, Wilde has two young kids, 6-year-old Daisy, and 8-year-old Otis, who she co-parents with her ex Jason Sudeikis. The two seem to be in two different places in life with differing priorities, and maintaining a long-distance relationship would be incredibly difficult, especially given how busy both of them are.

This news comes on the heels of not only the intense attention on the Don’t Worry Darling drama, but also after a lot of attention was drawn to the relationship between Wilde and Sudeikis. While the two’s issues reportedly predated Styles , the Booksmart director and Ted Lasso star’s nanny has come out saying there was allegedly overlap between Wilde being with Sudeikis and Styles.

The nanny also claimed that Sudeikis went through Wilde’s phone and found out she had kissed Styles while the two were together. However, the actress has said the rumors about her leaving the SNL alum for her Don’t Worry Darling co-star are “complete horseshit.”

The sources in the story from People claiming Styles and Wilde are now on a break said the intense attention surrounding them has been difficult. They also said the relationship has gone through many “ups and downs.”

If this is indeed the end of Wilde and Styles, I hope the reports are true that it was an amicable breakup, and that the two are still on good terms. The last thing either the of them (and the public, honestly) need is another thing to worry about, darling.

