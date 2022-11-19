Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
wrestlingrumors.net
PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs
Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
wrestleview.com
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Shows Off New Tattoo During WWE Hiatus
Sasha Banks is currently out of action from the WWE. She and her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of the company due to creative differences with the then Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. Now, it looks like Banks is getting a little ink during her sabbatical. Sasha has since...
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear
When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says He ‘Will’ Be In WarGames
The WWE main roster debut of WarGames is officially set. The match beyond will appear on the WWE main roster for the first time ever at Survivor Series on November 26 in Boston. The show will feature both a men’s and women’s WarGames match, with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
