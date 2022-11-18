ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Bustle

Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo For Gabrielle Union Proved To Be The “Best Bday Surprise”

Even in retirement, NBA vet Dwyane Wade is still scoring slam dunks. In honor of wife Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, not only did the basketball star plan an elaborate family getaway to Africa, but he also got a surprise tattoo to commemorate the milestone occasion: Union’s initials and a heart on his wrist. And, yes, her husband of eight years’ eternal ink inspired pretty much the precious reaction you might expect.
TVLine

Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Actor, Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49. The actor’s rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.” A cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicate it was suicide. Power Rangers’ Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star...
POPSUGAR

Gabrielle Union and Her Family Make a Stylish Trio at the "Strange World" Premiere

Gabrielle Union is a showstopper on her own, but her family don't mind the spotlight either. The actor brought husband Dwyane Wade and 4-year-old daughter Kaavia to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film "Strange World" on Nov. 15, and they made quite the stylish trio in coordinating Valentino looks. Union wowed in a Barbie-pink gown with a rosette-trimmed neckline, Wade wore an all-black suit and pink sneakers, and Kaavia matched both of her parents in a black quilted dress and pink handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Owen Wilson Looks Unrecognizable as Bob Ross-Like Artist in First Look at 'Paint'

The Marry Me actor portrays Carl Nargle in the IFC Films production that also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Stephen Root It's no happy accident: That's Owen Wilson channeling a Bob Ross-like painter with hardly a hair out of place! In a first-look photo from the forthcoming movie Paint, the Marry Me star, 53, plays a Vermont painter named Carl Nargle, who seems to be sporting the same iconic hairstyle as the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting. According to a synopsis from the IFC Films...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Jennifer Lawrence Wows in Black Floral Dior Dress on Governors Ball Red Carpet

Accompanied by her Causeway costar Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at Saturday's 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles Jennifer Lawrence is feeling the flower power. The Academy Award winner, 32, put on a black floral display on Saturday in a floor-length Dior dress as she walked the red carpet at the 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Her spaghetti-strap number featured a cascading tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with white flower and star appliques throughout. RELATED: Jennifer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MMAmania.com

Video: Valerie Loureda leaks footage of WWE in-ring debut — ‘Can’t wait for TV’

Valerie Loureda is proud of her WWE debut. The former Bellator MMA flyweight, who jumped out to a 4-1 record with two knockouts, announced her transition to pro wrestling back in June. After recently dropping some photos of her in-ring debut, part of a mixed tag team under the NXT banner, Loureda followed up with a short video of her mat work opposite Thea Hail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy