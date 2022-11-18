Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49. The actor’s rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.” A cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicate it was suicide. Power Rangers’ Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star...

2 DAYS AGO