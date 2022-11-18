Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Bustle
Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo For Gabrielle Union Proved To Be The “Best Bday Surprise”
Even in retirement, NBA vet Dwyane Wade is still scoring slam dunks. In honor of wife Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, not only did the basketball star plan an elaborate family getaway to Africa, but he also got a surprise tattoo to commemorate the milestone occasion: Union’s initials and a heart on his wrist. And, yes, her husband of eight years’ eternal ink inspired pretty much the precious reaction you might expect.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey is unrecognizable as late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in pic for new movie
Jennifer Grey is giving fans a peek at how she transformed into the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara for Lifetime's 2023 movie "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation." The "Dirty Dancing" star looked unrecognizable in a photo she posted of herself Nov. 21 on Instagram. The image...
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Actor, Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49. The actor’s rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.” A cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicate it was suicide. Power Rangers’ Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star...
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series "Supernatural," died last week, her family announced.
Gabrielle Union and Her Family Make a Stylish Trio at the "Strange World" Premiere
Gabrielle Union is a showstopper on her own, but her family don't mind the spotlight either. The actor brought husband Dwyane Wade and 4-year-old daughter Kaavia to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film "Strange World" on Nov. 15, and they made quite the stylish trio in coordinating Valentino looks. Union wowed in a Barbie-pink gown with a rosette-trimmed neckline, Wade wore an all-black suit and pink sneakers, and Kaavia matched both of her parents in a black quilted dress and pink handbag.
Owen Wilson Looks Unrecognizable as Bob Ross-Like Artist in First Look at 'Paint'
The Marry Me actor portrays Carl Nargle in the IFC Films production that also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Stephen Root It's no happy accident: That's Owen Wilson channeling a Bob Ross-like painter with hardly a hair out of place! In a first-look photo from the forthcoming movie Paint, the Marry Me star, 53, plays a Vermont painter named Carl Nargle, who seems to be sporting the same iconic hairstyle as the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting. According to a synopsis from the IFC Films...
AOL Corp
Trevor Noah on his imminent departure from 'Daily Show': 'I wish someone had told me what a grind it was'
Trevor Noah is discussing his The Daily Show departure — and it turns out it was a huge surprise to many. "I'd rather people be sad than be happy, like, 'Good riddance, that d*** is out of the building,'" Noah told the Hollywood Reporter of his upcoming Dec. 8 exit from the Comedy Central show.
Jennifer Lawrence Wows in Black Floral Dior Dress on Governors Ball Red Carpet
Accompanied by her Causeway costar Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at Saturday's 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles Jennifer Lawrence is feeling the flower power. The Academy Award winner, 32, put on a black floral display on Saturday in a floor-length Dior dress as she walked the red carpet at the 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Her spaghetti-strap number featured a cascading tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with white flower and star appliques throughout. RELATED: Jennifer...
AOL Corp
Comedian Sinbad is learning to walk again 2 years after having a stroke, his family says
The family of actor and comedian Sinbad is speaking out about his recovery from a stroke in 2020, saying in an update that the television and movie star "has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go." Sinbad, who was born David Adkins, gained...
Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Debuts New Girlfriend After Deepti Vempati Split: Details
Moving on. Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams revealed the identity of his new girlfriend following his split from Deepti Vempati. Abrams, 30, took to social media on Friday, November 18, to share a video that highlighted moments with financial consultant Tania Leanos. In the Instagram reel, the Netflix personality included clips of the couple's nights […]
AOL Corp
Lupita Nyong'o Is Toned AF In A Swimsuit While Training Underwater For 'Wakanda Forever'
Lupita Nyong'o had to do intense training for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actress, 39, posted a video of herself carrying weights underwater, and her arms and legs are so toned. When she's not filming, Lupita stays energized by eating a protein-based diet. Lupita Nyong'o just proved that she became...
MMAmania.com
Video: Valerie Loureda leaks footage of WWE in-ring debut — ‘Can’t wait for TV’
Valerie Loureda is proud of her WWE debut. The former Bellator MMA flyweight, who jumped out to a 4-1 record with two knockouts, announced her transition to pro wrestling back in June. After recently dropping some photos of her in-ring debut, part of a mixed tag team under the NXT banner, Loureda followed up with a short video of her mat work opposite Thea Hail.
