ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena from WWE Summerslam 2021
From WWE: A dream match becomes reality as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against John Cena in the SummerSlam main event: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
PWMania
Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return
The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury
KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Reveals How Jon Moxley Came Across His Radar, More
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on how he came across Jon Moxley, how well the former AEW World Champion did during his showcase promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On he and...
