After Billy Donovan demands more from his All-Star trio, the Chicago Bulls rally late but lose their 4th straight
Coach Billy Donovan placed the burden of a recent string of Chicago Bulls losses on the shoulders of their best players: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. The veteran starters are often the saving grace for the Bulls, producing over half of the team’s points per game. But as the Bulls continue to dig themselves into early deficits, Donovan demanded more from his All-Star trio ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/21)
The Boston Celtics continue their road trip with a stop in northern Illinois at United Center on Monday night as they face a skidding Chicago Bulls on their own home court with a nine-game win streak on the line. Can the Celtics make it a 10-game win streak while handing the Bulls what will be a five-game losing streak? Or will Chicago have Boston’s number yet again?
Heat Interested In Trade For Knicks’ Julius Randle?
The Miami Heat got off to a slow start this NBA season, going 2-5 out of the gate. They had begun settling in recently as they won five out of their next eight games, but have since dropped two consecutive losses since that point and are at 7-9 on the season.
Heat without at least 5 players Sunday against Cleveland. Here’s the latest injury report
The bad news for the Miami Heat is star Jimmy Butler will miss the rest of the Heat’s four-game trip. The good news for the Heat is it may get a few players back.
Bulls Hit New Low With Jalen Suggs Game-Winner, Late Loss to Magic
10 observations: Bulls hit low in heart-breaker to Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls fell behind by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday's home matchup with the Orlando Magic, and looked listless doing it. A furious comeback ensued, but foibles in...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls now face a difficult string of games as they try to snap the losing streak
The Chicago Bulls were expected to be better than this. Even with starting point guard Lonzo Ball out indefinitely as he recovers from knee surgery, the Bulls have the personnel and the potential to be a playoff-contending team. But after starting the season with a 6-10 record, they now find themselves amid a four-game losing streak, facing a difficult string of games ahead.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls
Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
Nets vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday
The Brooklyn Nets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension, but is listed as questionable for the game as of Sunday morning. Irving last played on November 1st before missing eight games due to a team suspension for promoting antisemitic material.
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.53 points per contest. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Thunder know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Memphis likes a good challenge.
Cleveland Cavaliers outclass undermanned Miami Heat team at home
Cleveland Cavaliers steadies ship with two straight wins. The Cleveland Cavaliers marched on to two consecutive victories after outclassing the undermanned Miami Heat squad at home, 113-87. After a string of tough losses, the Cavs took advantage of being back home and pocketed a pair of much-needed decisive wins. Leading...
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams (ankle) available for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams was listed probable due to a sprained right ankle, so this comes as no surprise. Our models project Williams for 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 21.0 FanDuel points across 28.6 minutes...
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets are finally ready to reinstate star guard Kyrie Irving after his suspension. Irving reportedly went above and beyond the requirements he had to meet in order to rejoin the team, and will make his return on Sunday vs. the Grizzlies. Brooklyn has battled in his absence, but his presence on the court was undoubtedly missed.
Bulls' Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan ‘All Good' After Late Game Benching
LaVine, Donovan ‘all good’ after 4th quarter benching originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To hear Zach LaVine tell it, he and Billy Donovan are “all good” after the Chicago Bulls’ head coach benched the two-time All-Star for the final 3 minutes, 43 seconds of Friday’s 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.
