Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

After Billy Donovan demands more from his All-Star trio, the Chicago Bulls rally late but lose their 4th straight

Coach Billy Donovan placed the burden of a recent string of Chicago Bulls losses on the shoulders of their best players: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. The veteran starters are often the saving grace for the Bulls, producing over half of the team’s points per game. But as the Bulls continue to dig themselves into early deficits, Donovan demanded more from his All-Star trio ...
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/21)

The Boston Celtics continue their road trip with a stop in northern Illinois at United Center on Monday night as they face a skidding Chicago Bulls on their own home court with a nine-game win streak on the line. Can the Celtics make it a 10-game win streak while handing the Bulls what will be a five-game losing streak? Or will Chicago have Boston’s number yet again?
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls now face a difficult string of games as they try to snap the losing streak

The Chicago Bulls were expected to be better than this. Even with starting point guard Lonzo Ball out indefinitely as he recovers from knee surgery, the Bulls have the personnel and the potential to be a playoff-contending team. But after starting the season with a 6-10 record, they now find themselves amid a four-game losing streak, facing a difficult string of games ahead.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls

Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension, but is listed as questionable for the game as of Sunday morning. Irving last played on November 1st before missing eight games due to a team suspension for promoting antisemitic material.
CBS Sports

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.53 points per contest. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Thunder know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Memphis likes a good challenge.
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers outclass undermanned Miami Heat team at home

Cleveland Cavaliers steadies ship with two straight wins. The Cleveland Cavaliers marched on to two consecutive victories after outclassing the undermanned Miami Heat squad at home, 113-87. After a string of tough losses, the Cavs took advantage of being back home and pocketed a pair of much-needed decisive wins. Leading...
numberfire.com

Patrick Williams (ankle) available for Bulls on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams was listed probable due to a sprained right ankle, so this comes as no surprise. Our models project Williams for 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 21.0 FanDuel points across 28.6 minutes...
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are finally ready to reinstate star guard Kyrie Irving after his suspension. Irving reportedly went above and beyond the requirements he had to meet in order to rejoin the team, and will make his return on Sunday vs. the Grizzlies. Brooklyn has battled in his absence, but his presence on the court was undoubtedly missed.
BROOKLYN, NY

