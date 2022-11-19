This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.53 points per contest. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Thunder know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Memphis likes a good challenge.

