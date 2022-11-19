Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO