ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 35

Mike Kelley
4d ago

It's now came to Frederick county.let us know how many votes we need and we'll come up with them in the next week. Now we're no different than Pa.

Reply
25
BlueCaribe2
3d ago

Look for CRT in schools, higher crime, more illegals in the county and much higher property taxes which will trickle down to higher rents. Democrats will ruin Frederick like they do everywhere they are in power.

Reply(2)
24
Wayne Snurr
3d ago

All across the country they keep counting ballots for as long as they need and as soon as a democrap takes the lead its over just like that. The way we conduct elections in this country is a joke anymore!

Reply
19
Related
wfmd.com

New Frederick County Elected Officials To Be Sworn In Next Month

A ceremony will be held at the Weinberg Center. Frederick, Md (KM) A swearing-in ceremony for Frederick County’s newest elected officials will be taking place on Monday, December 5th. at the Weinberg Center, 20 West Patrick Street in Frederick. . The ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM. County Executive-elect...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive-Elect Names Transition Team Co-Chairs

Toni Bowie & Rick Weldon will co-chair the team. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Executive-Elect Jessica Fitzwater has introduced her transition team co-chairs. They are Toni Bowie and Rick Weldon. “We have an historic opportunity to build an inclusive County where everyone has the chance to meet their full potential...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Frederick County School Board postpones vote to merge schools

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - The plan to merge two schools in Middletown has been put on hold. The Frederick County School Board postponed a vote Monday, giving the community more time to weigh in on plans to modernize the school buildings. After a feasibility study, the recommendation was made to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Irked Vienna Council rejects housing proposal

Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
VIENNA, VA
thermtide.com

Educators file complaints against MCPS

On Nov. 7, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) reached an agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) to begin a new phase of negotiations after establishing ground rules. The first bargaining session was held Nov. 10. MCEA filed an unfair labor tactics complaint against MCPS on Oct. 18 for...
mocoshow.com

Progress at 9810 Darnestown Rd

Progress has been made at the 192,000-square foot building, with a five-level parking garage containing up to 562 spaces, that is currently being constructed for Research and Development use at 9810 Darnestown Rd next to the Travilah Square shopping center (see featured photo above and rendering below). Horizon Therapeutics plc...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

VOTE DELAYED ON THE FUTURE OF MIDDLETOWN SCHOOLS

FREDERICK, MD (LG) The plan to merge two schools in Middletown has been put on hold. This after the Frederick County School Board postponed a vote on Monday, giving the community more time to weigh in on its plans. School officials say a feasibility study recommends building a new high...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Washington Examiner

Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County

An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy