(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Longmeadow, Greenfield, and Holyoke. Santa’s mailbox has arrived back at the Longmeadow Shops!. Kids can drop their letters to Santa near Delaney’s Market, and the elves at the Longmeadow Shops will make sure that letters placed in the mailbox will make it to the North Pole safe and sound!

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO