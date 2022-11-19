ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke

Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee. Chicopee high schools face-off in traditional Thanksgiving football game. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee

The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches, and two teams. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 15 hours ago.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle vehicle fire on Frost Street in Springfield

The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon ends with record results

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Annual Festival of Trees kicks off in Springfield

Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party. Soccer fans piled into the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille Friday for a fun watch party of the 2022 World Cup. Updated: 20 hours ago. Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Santa’s mailbox, Paws Park, and Holyoke Christmas tree

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Longmeadow, Greenfield, and Holyoke. Santa’s mailbox has arrived back at the Longmeadow Shops!. Kids can drop their letters to Santa near Delaney’s Market, and the elves at the Longmeadow Shops will make sure that letters placed in the mailbox will make it to the North Pole safe and sound!
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Santa Claus makes holiday season debut at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa arrived at the Holyoke Mall Thursday, with a special police escort and fire truck grand entrance. Shoppers had the chance to listen to live holiday music, grab a balloon and get their face painted!. If you want to visit Santa, he will be at the...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Longmeadow boys' lacrosse team receives State Championship rings. Updated: 6 hours ago.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police

Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to be taken care of at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. One person killed, another injured from crash on Center Street in Chicopee. Updated: 18 hours ago. Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court

The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 54 minutes ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights, a signature here in western Massachusetts, kicked off its 28th season Wednesday evening with its traditional lighting ceremony. This year’s event features new displays, including one in front of the gift shop in Santa’s Magical Forest. “I think it’s a wonderful tradition,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
WATERBURY, CT

