Norfolk, VA

Timelapse: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 13 months of industrial work

By Sydney Haulenbeek
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — USS Dwight D. Eisenhower has returned to Naval Station Norfolk for the first time in 13 months. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier has been completing industrial work during a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) for the last 13 months.

The aircraft carrier left the Norfolk Naval Shipyard on November 16, 2022, and repositioned to its home post, Naval Station Norfolk, in preparation for future sea trials.

