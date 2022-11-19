Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area
In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Crockett (Crockett, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash early morning. According to a statement from the CHP, the collision occurred at the McEwen Road off-ramp in the westbound lane at around 5:25 a.m.
Contra Costa Herald
Man dies in big rig solo vehicle crash on Hwy 4 near Martinez Monday morning
Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022, at about 5:24am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on Hwy 4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on Hwy 4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right-side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez
The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor
Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch woman dies in solo vehicle crash in Bethel Island Sunday morning
Sunday morning Nov. 20, 2022, at about 2:10am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries
River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo
The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Early Morning Vehicle Crash on Bethel Island
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that one person was dead after a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Bethel Island. According to CHP, at about 2:10am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver was pronounced deceased.
Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver
MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash
BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
Suspected street racers arrested in Redwood City crash that killed couple
REDWOOD CITY -- The two suspects in a horrific Redwood City crash that killed the parents of young twin girls earlier this month during a street race have been arrested on murder charges, police said.Police announced they arrested the second suspect in the crash on Monday.The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of the November 4 crash as San Carlos residents Grace Spiridon, 42, and Gregory Ammen, 44. Redwood City police said the couple was in their vehicle with their daughters when they were struck by a vehicle in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.A witness...
KCRA.com
1 dead after car crash involving 3 vehicles in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person is dead on Sunday after a crash involving three other vehicles in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard. A woman was...
Injury crash shuts down Montague Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA -- A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies After Friday Shooting in San Jose
A man who was shot Friday afternoon in north San Jose has died from his injuries, according to a San Jose Police Department spokesperson Saturday. Detectives are still looking for a suspect. The fatal shooting is the city's 35th homicide of 2022. The incident occurred in the 600 block of...
2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
