MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO