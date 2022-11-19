ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Point, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area

In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
BAY POINT, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Man dies in big rig solo vehicle crash on Hwy 4 near Martinez Monday morning

Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022, at about 5:24am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on Hwy 4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on Hwy 4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right-side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
MARTINEZ, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez

The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
MARTINEZ, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor

Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries

River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
RIO VISTA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo

The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
ALAMO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

One Dead in Early Morning Vehicle Crash on Bethel Island

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that one person was dead after a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Bethel Island. According to CHP, at about 2:10am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver was pronounced deceased.
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver

MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash

BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car

STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected street racers arrested in Redwood City crash that killed couple

REDWOOD CITY -- The two suspects in a horrific Redwood City crash that killed the parents of young twin girls earlier this month during a street race have been arrested on murder charges, police said.Police announced they arrested the second suspect in the crash on Monday.The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of the November 4 crash as San Carlos residents Grace Spiridon, 42, and Gregory Ammen, 44. Redwood City police said the couple was in their vehicle with their daughters when they were struck by a vehicle in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.A witness...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
FOX40

CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Dies After Friday Shooting in San Jose

A man who was shot Friday afternoon in north San Jose has died from his injuries, according to a San Jose Police Department spokesperson Saturday. Detectives are still looking for a suspect. The fatal shooting is the city's 35th homicide of 2022. The incident occurred in the 600 block of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
SAN JOSE, CA

