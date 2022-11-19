Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Democrat
Trojans keep Bulldogs out of end zone
Three early touchdowns set the stage for the Oak Ridge High School football team’s 24-0 victory over No. 7 Turlock in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game in El Dorado Hills on Friday. “We’ve got to start fast,” said Trojans head coach Casey Taylor. “We’ve been talking about...
Modesto, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Weston Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on November 21, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The 2023 “Cammies” are coming in January
On January 21, 2023 “The Cammies” will be awarding 49 recognition awards to the MotherLode‘s Creative Community by leading members of the local entertainment industry. The show will be taped and televised on community television in Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne Counties and also on YouTube. After the Awards Presentation there will be entertainment by very special recipients of the awards.
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
Fire breaks out in Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also The post Fire breaks out in Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game
STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges.
mercedcountytimes.com
Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91
The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
Grant money awarded to Turlock Unified for ‘vape sensors’ at schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Unified School District will be using state money it was awarded to help combat underage tobacco use at its schools, according to the Department of Justice. It was granted $189,275 from the Tobacco Grant Program, and according to the award summary, the district plans to use the money to […]
Nexstar Test
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
KCRA.com
Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says
A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
16-year-old motorcyclist dead in car crash in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. — A 16-year-old Harley Davidson rider from Modesto died in Tuolumne County Saturday after trying to pass a Ram pickup truck on northbound Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass the truck by...
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Gilroy Dispatch
Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy
A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
PD: Teenagers arrested in connection with drive-by shooting death of 9-month-old in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed a9-month-old boy in Merced earlier in the month, police announced. Merced police said 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 9-month-old Darius Grigsby, and arrested...
Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0