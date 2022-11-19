ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

High School Soccer PRO

Modesto, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Weston Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on November 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
MODESTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91

The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
DELHI, CA
ModestoView

The 2023 “Cammies” are coming in January

On January 21, 2023 “The Cammies” will be awarding 49 recognition awards to the MotherLode‘s Creative Community by leading members of the local entertainment industry. The show will be taped and televised on community television in Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne Counties and also on YouTube. After the Awards Presentation there will be entertainment by very special recipients of the awards.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says

A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?

MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game

STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges. 
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire breaks out in Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also The post Fire breaks out in Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
GV Wire

Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction

Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
MERCED, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Silicon Valley

In photos: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

(Left) Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a family portrait presented during her trial on November 10, 2022. Her father Christian was chief financial officer and third-ranked executive at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President George H.W. Bush. In a letter of support filed in court ahead of Holmes’ sentencing, Christian said Holmes grew up going to church, and loved to collect pebbles, leaves, acorns and bugs from a canal near the family’s home in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court, San Jose)
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy

A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
GILROY, CA

