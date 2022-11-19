Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Israel Responds To Kanye West’s “Shalom” Tweet
The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West’s return to Twitter. The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West coming back to Twitter. The Donda rapper tweeted out “Shalom” following his return to the social media platform. “We would very much like to be excluded...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
Inside the Hip-Hop Record Store Run by Undercover Cops
It was March 2008 in Edmonton, North London. Orlando Chinhemba was sitting on his mate’s sofa listening to his friend talk about a newly opened rap and hip-hop music shop on Fore Street. It was called Boombox, the friend said, adding that there was a recording studio in the back of the shop which you could use for £10 an hour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trey Songz Allegedly Beat Woman In NYC, He Denies
The R&B singer has been often accused of assault, though his last civil case was dismissed. Trey Songz is one of the most popular R&B artists of our time, yet his success turned to infamy. According to a TMZ report, a woman from NYC accused the singer of beating her up, a claim he denied.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Is The New Face Of Antisemitic Hate Mail
Kanye made his return to Twitter just weeks after declaring his 30-day cleanse from alcohol, adult movies and talking to people. Ye is back. The controversial star made his way back to Twitter after nearly a month of suspension. Kanye West’s social media pages were nixed after the star’s antisemitic remarks. Kanye seemingly mocked his suspension with a Twitter exchange featuring the network’s new owner, Elon Musk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report
Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice-T Explains Refusing To Give Opinion On Kanye West
The Rap icon believes in keeping his thoughts to himself and not offering opinions that could slander someone. Although it seems as if celebrities from all walks of the industry have something to say about Kanye West, Ice-T isn’t trying to arouse drama. The California icon often chimes in with his political takes or commentary about Hip Hop. However, West is a sensitive subject, and his peers do their best to tread with care.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
hotnewhiphop.com
“Hip Hop Homicides” Producer P. Frank Williams Talks Pop Smoke Murder Investigation, Working With 50 Cent & Why The Internet Is A “Deadly Place”
P. Frank Williams details the hurdles he faced during “Hip-Hop Homicides,” working with 50 Cent, and how they got Amelia Rose to speak on Pop Smoke’s murder for the first time publicly. Hip–Hop Homicides showrunner P. Frank Williams has played a pivotal role in the culture for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Disappoints Fans With Dating Ye To “Help” Kim K Comments
After being called out for dating Ye earlier this year, the model offered an explanation of what her true motives were in the relationship. While Julia Fox has been becoming something of a TikTok Queen in recent weeks, one of her latest videos seems to have put a dent in her crown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Calls Takeoff’s Death “Surreal”
She’s reflecting on the tragedy, calling the late rapper “a wonderful human being.”. Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. From her romance with Quavo to rumored hook-up with Lil Baby, discussions about the Icy Princess are ongoing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert
DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Puts A Hole In Kai Cenat’s Wall
Things took a chaotic turn during Kai Cenat’s interview with Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is a tumultuous one. The controversial couple has been making their rounds in promotion of their new Zeus show Crazy In Love. The latest stop on their promo tour was a sit down with Kai Cenat on her Twitch show.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled & Airbnb Recreate His Sneaker Room For New Giveaway
DJ Khaled is giving two fans a chance to sleep surrounded by his sneakers. Over the last few years, DJ Khaled has proven himself to be one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire world. He loves shoes, and he has a particular penchant for rare Air Jordans. In fact, he even has his very own Jumpman collaborations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Xzibit Reacts After Finding AirTag Tracker On His Car: “People Are Getting Bold”
Xzibit is doing what he can to find out who’s been keeping tabs on him. Stalkers are notoriously smart, but Xzibit managed to outsmart his this time. On Monday (November 21), the Pimp My Ride alum revealed that he discovered an Apple AirTag on his vehicle. Since making the discovery, the 48-year-old has been hard at work trying to identify the culprit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Suggests Offset & Lil Baby Beef Began Over Dice Game
He and DJ Vlad mentioned that you won’t find Jay-Z in the hood playing dice. The rumored tension between Offset and Lil Baby is being discussed by Akademiks once again. The labelmates’ relationship was called into question years ago when gossip surfaced about an alleged altercation. Moreover, a driving force for keeping those conversations alive is Akademiks, and he’s chatting with VladTV about the crux of the controversy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Complains About “Super Gremlin” Losing At AMAs
Kodak Black isn’t happy about losing at the American Music Awards. Kodak Black voiced his frustration on Twitter about losing the award for Favorite Hip Hop Song at the 2022 American Music Awards. His track “Super Gremlin” off of his fourth studio album, Back for Everything, was competing.
Comments / 0