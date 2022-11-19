Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
How California could count every vote faster | CalMatters
For more than a week after the Nov. 8 election, control of the U.S. House of Representatives remained undetermined. All eyes had turned to more than half a dozen uncalled races in California when, on Wednesday, the Associated Press projected victory for Rep. Mike Garcia in his Los Angeles-area district, finally handing Republicans a slim majority in the new Congress.
Hanford Sentinel
Remember that budget surplus? Never mind | Dan Walters
Six months ago, while proposing a revised state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged about the state’s having a $97.5 billion surplus that would finance some landmark expansions of social and educational services. “No other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this,” Newsom told...
Hanford Sentinel
Many cannabis companies inflate THC numbers. Here’s how California can stop them | Guest Commentary
Most Californians can simply walk into their local, licensed cannabis dispensary and purchase a variety of products. Few consumers read each product’s label and make a decision on what to buy. Too often, they are actually in the dark about what they’re buying. Research shows that a product’s...
Comments / 0