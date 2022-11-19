ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox Non-Tender 3 Players

By Jonnie Nonnie
 4 days ago

The South Siders declined to tender 2023 contracts to two outfielders and one infielder.

The Chicago White Sox non-tendered three players on Friday: Adam Engel, Mark Payton, and Danny Mendick.

Adam Engel has been on the South Side since 2017. Initially viewed as a placeholder during the rebuild, he became a depth outfielder as the team rose to contention. In an elevated role due to a plethora of injuries in 2022, Engel slashed .224/.269/.310 with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 260 plate appearances across 119 games .

Mark Payton was a September call-up for the 2022 White Sox. He saw limited MLB action, slashing .143/.280/.143 in just 25 plate appearances across eight games . He mashed at the Triple-A level by hitting 25 home runs with a .908 OPS in 119 games with the Charlotte Knights.

Danny Mendick's 2022 campaign came to an unfortunate early end. Before suffering a torn ACL on June 22 , he slashed .289/.343/.443 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 106 plate appearances across 31 games.

Despite their non-tender designations, the door isn't completely closed on any of these players potentially returning to the White Sox.

"Our plan is to stay in contact with all three players and evaluate their ongoing fit with our club as we move forward through this offseason," general manager Rick Hahn said in a release .

After these moves, the Chicago White Sox 40-man roster now stands at 35.

