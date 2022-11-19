Read full article on original website
Related
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
KCRA.com
Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says
A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
16-year-old motorcyclist dead in car crash in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. — A 16-year-old Harley Davidson rider from Modesto died in Tuolumne County Saturday after trying to pass a Ram pickup truck on northbound Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass the truck by...
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton
STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
One dead after vehicle hits tree in Bethel Island
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP. Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said. KRON On […]
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
Nexstar Test
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
KSBW.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten and “left to die” outside a bar in Clements, a rural town in the county about 12 miles east of Lodi.
Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
macaronikid.com
Five Things to Do this Week in Lodi, CA
Here are Macaroni KID Lodi's picks for the five things to do in the Lodi with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. WOW Museum (Teachers & 2yo/under FREE!) The mission of the World of Wonders Science Museum is to offer hands-on, science-based exhibits and...
Comments / 0