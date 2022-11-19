Read full article on original website
Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
Gas prices continue to drop, but costs for Thanksgiving 2022 will set record
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AAA says that even though national averages on gas prices continue to fall, Thanksgiving 2022 will see the most expensive holiday prices ever. Pennsylvania's average is $4.01 per gallon for regular gas, as of Monday, Nov. 21. The national average is $3.63. Prices in the...
Westmoreland County man accused of assaulting troopers during arrest
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a Westmoreland County man assaulted troopers during his arrest. Investigators said the incident happened a little before 11:40 p.m. last Tuesday when Tre Mallin, 21, of Latrobe, struck a parked car in Unity Township with his vehicle and took off. State police...
Turkey day travel expected to rival pre-pandemic levels
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving travel numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels in 2022, with nearly 55 million Americans hitting the roads and skies. "You can expect the airports to be busier, the TSA lines to be longer and traffic to be more congested," said Tiffany Stanley, spokesperson for AAA East Central.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces settlement with Grubhub
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a settlement with Grubhub Monday after it was uncovered that consumers were sometimes charged higher prices for the items they ordered than they would be if they ordered from the restaurant directly. As part of this agreement, Grubhub will provide a total of $125,000...
Law requiring drivers to remove snow and ice from vehicles goes into effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A law requiring Pennsylvania drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles is now in effect. The law is called Christine's Law in memory of Christine Lambert. She was killed in 2005 when a large piece of ice broke free from a passing car and crashed through her windshield.
Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99
Ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, Sheetz is offering a major deal for travelers. Video above from June: Sheetz drops some gas prices for limited time. The chain is reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon through Nov. 28. According to AAA,...
One Woman's Mission to "Ban the Box"
Approximately 600,000 people are released from federal and state prisons every year. Many wish to enroll in college but are rejected at higher numbers than the general population due to school requirements that make applicants disclose prior convictions. Soledad O'Brien met with Syrita Steib, whose successful lobbying efforts to "ban the box" led to Louisiana opening educational doors for more hopefuls.
