Moon, PA

wtae.com

Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
wtae.com

Turkey day travel expected to rival pre-pandemic levels

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving travel numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels in 2022, with nearly 55 million Americans hitting the roads and skies. "You can expect the airports to be busier, the TSA lines to be longer and traffic to be more congested," said Tiffany Stanley, spokesperson for AAA East Central.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99

Ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, Sheetz is offering a major deal for travelers. Video above from June: Sheetz drops some gas prices for limited time. The chain is reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon through Nov. 28. According to AAA,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

One Woman's Mission to "Ban the Box"

Approximately 600,000 people are released from federal and state prisons every year. Many wish to enroll in college but are rejected at higher numbers than the general population due to school requirements that make applicants disclose prior convictions. Soledad O'Brien met with Syrita Steib, whose successful lobbying efforts to "ban the box" led to Louisiana opening educational doors for more hopefuls.
LOUISIANA STATE

