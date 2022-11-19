ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

SFGate

ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65

Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5 (Davis, Drumgoole,...
ALBANY, CA
SFGate

Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown...
LAFAYETTE, LA
SFGate

UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT

Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
EL PASO, TX
SFGate

CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57

Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
FULLERTON, CA
SFGate

MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51

Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton, McCliment-Call). Steals:...
BOZEMAN, MT
SFGate

NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70

Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

ST. JOHN'S 76, SYRACUSE 69, OT

Percentages: FG .388, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Bell 2-7, B.Williams 1-3, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Girard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 9 (Hima 7, B.Williams, Mintz). Turnovers: 12 (Mintz 6, Girard 3, B.Williams, Bell, Hima). Steals: 5 (B.Williams, Edwards, Girard, Hima, Mintz). Technical Fouls:...
SYRACUSE, NY
SFGate

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 69, PACIFIC 65

Percentages: FG .443, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lipscomb 2-2, Benjamin 2-5, Thomas 2-6, Gibson 1-3, Leffew 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, Tinsley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton 2, Leffew, Tinsley). Turnovers: 13 (Leffew 3, Barton 2, Cordilia 2, Tinsley 2, Benjamin, Gibson, Jefferson, Thomas).
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70

ARKANSAS ST. (2-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Higginbottom 3-9, Griffin 1-3, Patton 1-6, Wilkerson 1-4, Pendleton 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 20 (Ellis 5, Wilkerson 4, Griffin 3, Higginbottom 3, Patton 2, Pendleton 2, Kapinga 1) Steals: 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
SFGate

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 56

Percentages: FG .389, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Smith 2-4, Mero 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Bozeman 0-1, Cousins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bozeman, Cousins). Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 6, Cousins 4, Bozeman 3, Smith 3, Mero, Wilkerson).
ARKANSAS STATE
SFGate

UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65

WRIGHT ST. (4-2) Braun 5-10 0-3 10, Calvin 3-11 0-0 6, Davis 2-7 5-7 9, Finke 5-12 0-0 13, Norris 1-1 0-0 3, Noel 4-9 4-4 14, Huibregtse 3-4 0-0 8, Welage 1-1 0-0 2, Sisley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-14 65. Halftime_UC Riverside 38-34. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 10-27...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105

Percentages: FG .424, FT .829. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Walker IV 2-6, Westbrook 2-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-3, Schroder 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 5, Bryant, Reaves). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant 2, Nunn...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

TROY 118, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS 61

SOUTHERN (NO) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .630, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Miles 5-8, Eugene 3-6, Phillips 3-7, Muhammad 2-4, Graham 1-1, J.Fields 1-1, Tshimanga 1-1, Punter 0-1, Geffrard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

Cisse's 24 help Incarnate Word beat Our Lady of the Lake

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 24 points in Incarnate Word's 85-76 victory over Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night. Cisse was 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (2-3). Trey Miller scored 21 points, going 9 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Charlie Yoder recorded 16 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

Pope scores 31, UCSD knocks off George Washington 75-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Pope put up 31 points as UCSD beat George Washington 75-70 on Tuesday night. Pope was 11 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 11 from the line for the Tritons (2-4). Jace Roquemore scored nine points, shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

UAPB wins 70-56 against Crowley's Ridge

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene's 22 points helped UAPB defeat NAIA-member Crowley's Ridge 70-56 on Tuesday. Greene had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (2-6). Robert Lewis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Shaun Doss was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Lions snapped a five-game losing streak.
PINE BLUFF, AR

