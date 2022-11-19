Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
SFGate
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65
Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5 (Davis, Drumgoole,...
SFGate
Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU
DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown...
SFGate
UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT
Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
SFGate
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
SFGate
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51
Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton, McCliment-Call). Steals:...
SFGate
NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70
Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
SFGate
ST. JOHN'S 76, SYRACUSE 69, OT
Percentages: FG .388, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Bell 2-7, B.Williams 1-3, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Girard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 9 (Hima 7, B.Williams, Mintz). Turnovers: 12 (Mintz 6, Girard 3, B.Williams, Bell, Hima). Steals: 5 (B.Williams, Edwards, Girard, Hima, Mintz). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 69, PACIFIC 65
Percentages: FG .443, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lipscomb 2-2, Benjamin 2-5, Thomas 2-6, Gibson 1-3, Leffew 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, Tinsley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton 2, Leffew, Tinsley). Turnovers: 13 (Leffew 3, Barton 2, Cordilia 2, Tinsley 2, Benjamin, Gibson, Jefferson, Thomas).
SFGate
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70
ARKANSAS ST. (2-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Higginbottom 3-9, Griffin 1-3, Patton 1-6, Wilkerson 1-4, Pendleton 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 20 (Ellis 5, Wilkerson 4, Griffin 3, Higginbottom 3, Patton 2, Pendleton 2, Kapinga 1) Steals: 6...
SFGate
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 56
Percentages: FG .389, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Smith 2-4, Mero 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Bozeman 0-1, Cousins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bozeman, Cousins). Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 6, Cousins 4, Bozeman 3, Smith 3, Mero, Wilkerson).
SFGate
UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65
WRIGHT ST. (4-2) Braun 5-10 0-3 10, Calvin 3-11 0-0 6, Davis 2-7 5-7 9, Finke 5-12 0-0 13, Norris 1-1 0-0 3, Noel 4-9 4-4 14, Huibregtse 3-4 0-0 8, Welage 1-1 0-0 2, Sisley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-14 65. Halftime_UC Riverside 38-34. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 10-27...
SFGate
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105
Percentages: FG .424, FT .829. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Walker IV 2-6, Westbrook 2-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-3, Schroder 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 5, Bryant, Reaves). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant 2, Nunn...
SFGate
TROY 118, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS 61
SOUTHERN (NO) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .630, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Miles 5-8, Eugene 3-6, Phillips 3-7, Muhammad 2-4, Graham 1-1, J.Fields 1-1, Tshimanga 1-1, Punter 0-1, Geffrard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2....
SFGate
Cisse's 24 help Incarnate Word beat Our Lady of the Lake
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 24 points in Incarnate Word's 85-76 victory over Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night. Cisse was 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (2-3). Trey Miller scored 21 points, going 9 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Charlie Yoder recorded 16 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line.
SFGate
Pope scores 31, UCSD knocks off George Washington 75-70
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Pope put up 31 points as UCSD beat George Washington 75-70 on Tuesday night. Pope was 11 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 11 from the line for the Tritons (2-4). Jace Roquemore scored nine points, shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
SFGate
UAPB wins 70-56 against Crowley's Ridge
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene's 22 points helped UAPB defeat NAIA-member Crowley's Ridge 70-56 on Tuesday. Greene had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (2-6). Robert Lewis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Shaun Doss was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Lions snapped a five-game losing streak.
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
Comments / 0