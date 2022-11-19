ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

NBC News

Police in Idaho ask public for video in probe of quadruple homicide

Police in Idaho dismissed rumors and ruled out multiple people who had contact with victims the night of a quadruple homicide, leaving witnesses and video as a main hope. On Sunday, chief of Moscow police James Fry asked the public for help solving the vicious stabbing deaths of four people just outside the University of Idaho campus Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
Meteorologist and pilot killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash

A meteorologist and pilot are dead after a news helicopter crashed in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near Interstate 77 and Nations Ford Road at around 12:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter belonged to local CBS news station...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Four people are dead after a reported hostage situation in Oklahoma, officials say

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, authorities said Monday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night found the four dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
HENNESSEY, OK
At least 5 killed after gunman opens fire at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs

A gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and immediately began firing with a long rifle late Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 18, police said. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez praised "at least two heroic people" inside Club Q who, he said, "confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SUV rams into Apple store near Boston, killing one

An SUV crashed through the storefront of an Apple store location in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing at least one person. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the latest developments as investigators determine the cause of the deadly crash. Nov. 22, 2022.
HINGHAM, MA
