Read full article on original website
Related
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. Investigators have pursued hundreds of pieces...
Police in Idaho ask public for video in probe of quadruple homicide
Police in Idaho dismissed rumors and ruled out multiple people who had contact with victims the night of a quadruple homicide, leaving witnesses and video as a main hope. On Sunday, chief of Moscow police James Fry asked the public for help solving the vicious stabbing deaths of four people just outside the University of Idaho campus Nov. 13.
Off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy shot multiple times by police after gunfight in New York
An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont was shot multiple times by police in New York after he was involved in a gunfight with another group of people early Sunday morning, police said. Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs,...
Meteorologist and pilot killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash
A meteorologist and pilot are dead after a news helicopter crashed in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near Interstate 77 and Nations Ford Road at around 12:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter belonged to local CBS news station...
Four people are dead after a reported hostage situation in Oklahoma, officials say
HENNESSEY, Okla. — Four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, authorities said Monday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night found the four dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
Mother of Georgia toddler missing since October arrested in his death
The mother of a 20-month-old child who Georgia authorities believe is dead has been arrested and accused of murder, police said Monday. The announcement of charges against Leilani Simon, 22, comes more than a month after Chatham County police publicly called her the "prime suspect" in the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon.
4 people found dead at Oklahoma marijuana farm were Chinese nationals who were 'executed,' officials say
Four people who were found dead at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma over the weekend were “executed,” authorities said Tuesday. In a statement, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it was not naming a male suspect who remained at large because his identification could put others in danger.
Georgia deputies arrested in beating of Black inmate that 'shocked the conscience,' officials say
Three former Georgia sheriff's deputies were arrested and charged for allegedly beating a Black inmate in a videotaped September attack that "shocked the conscience," authorities said Tuesday. Mason Garrick, 23, Braxton Massey, 21, and Ryan Biegel, 24, were taken into custody and charged with battery and violating the oath of...
Officials identify suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting, motive still unknown
Authorities identified a 22-year-old man as the suspect in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado where five people were killed and 18 were injured. Police and the FBI are still investigating and praised 'heroic' patrons who stopped gunman before police arrived. Nov. 20, 2022.
Colorado Springs mayor says hero who disarmed Club Q gunman was trying to protect his family
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says Richard Fierro, a retired Army veteran who helped subdue the Club Q shooting suspect, was trying to protect his family when deciding to act upon the situation. Nov. 21, 2022.
Driver charged in deadly Apple store crash says his foot got caught on accelerator
The Massachusetts motorist accused of plowing into an Apple store at a “consistent high rate of speed” told police his foot got caught on the accelerator and he couldn't brake in time to avoid the deadly crash, officials said Tuesday. Bradley Rein, 53, made his first appearance in...
For the third straight year, America hits grim milestone: 600-plus multiple victim shootings
When the shooting was over and five bodies were removed from a Colorado gay bar that a gunman had turned into a killing zone, yet another sad statistic went into the books: This is the third straight year that there have been more than 600 multiple victim shootings in America.
What we know about the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
The victims of the shooting at the LGBTQ-friendly Club Q in Colorado Springs include two bartenders, the mother of an 11-year-old girl and two other clubgoers who were enjoying a carefree night before a lone gunman started firing indiscriminately. The shooting left 19 other people injured and a community in...
At least 5 killed after gunman opens fire at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs
A gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and immediately began firing with a long rifle late Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 18, police said. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez praised "at least two heroic people" inside Club Q who, he said, "confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others.
Probe into University of Idaho student slayings dogged by mixed messaging from the police
Mixed messaging and unclear answers from police would have given whoever fatally stabbed four students in the Idaho college town of Moscow more time to flee, law enforcement experts say. As the investigation entered its second week without a suspect and police expanded a dragnet around the students' off-campus home,...
Girl, 16, shot in leg on Far South Side
The girl, 16, was shot in the right leg about 4:35 p.m. while in the first block of West 95th Street, Chicago police said. No arrests have been reported.
'I should not be here': Injured Club Q survivors share details of the attack and their paths toward recovery
A man shot seven times dragged himself over a fence after escaping from Club Q. His friend played dead as blood flowed from shrapnel lodged in his arm. Another man tried to get up to help others without realizing he’d taken a bullet through the leg. The brother of two shooting victims searched for his siblings in nearby hospitals.
Four Idaho students fatally stabbed while sleeping, autopsies reveal
Autopsy reports revealed that the four students killed near the University of Idaho were stabbed in their sleep. Officials said some of the victims had defensive wounds but there were no signs of sexual assault.Nov. 21, 2022.
SUV rams into Apple store near Boston, killing one
An SUV crashed through the storefront of an Apple store location in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing at least one person. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the latest developments as investigators determine the cause of the deadly crash. Nov. 22, 2022.
Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
In Colorado Springs, the memorial for the victims of the Club Q shooting continues to grow as the community and loved ones mourn the five people who were killed.Nov. 22, 2022.
NBC News
542K+
Followers
61K+
Post
350M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0