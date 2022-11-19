ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As stories of survivors continue to surface from the Club Q shooting that killed five and injured 25 at a local LGBTQ club, stories of heroes who stepped forward in the face of danger are also being uncovered. Gil Rodriguez, an Air Force Veteran, and his girlfriend Felicia Juvera spoke to FOX21 News […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Narcity USA

A Drag Queen Reportedly Helped Stop The Colorado Nightclub Shooter & She Used Her Heels

A drag queen is being hailed as one of the heroes who helped stop a mass shooting at a 2SLGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Officials praised several bystanders on Monday for stepping in to stop the attacker, who opened fire late Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and another 17 were injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own

The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas. That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was sentenced to five years...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

History of mass shootings in Colorado

The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out

More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

