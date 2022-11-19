Read full article on original website
Husband of Club Q shooting victim shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
Ashley Paugh, killed in Club Q, ‘an amazing mother’
Ashley Paugh's husband Kurt has created and released a statement on behalf of the family, giving insight into Ashley's life.
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. A media liaison for the family of Kelly Loving shared a statement with the public on behalf of her sister, Tiffany Loving:. “My condolences go out to...
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
Non-profit builds altars to memorialize victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Signs of solidarity are pouring in from all over the country for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting at a gay bar left five people dead and 19 others injured. The Los Angeles based non-profit Classroom for Compassion arrived at Club...
WATCH: Long time Club Q DJ talks memories and hopes for Colorado Springs club after deadly mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Saturday night, five people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs. As we come together to honor the victims and their families we are also highlighting the community members who have stepped up to offer support during this difficult time.
Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
‘It was an attack on freedom’: Hundreds remember Club Q shooting victims at vigil
COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of people sat and stood shoulder to shoulder Sunday afternoon inside All Souls Unitarian Church in downtown Colorado Springs with dozens of others gathered outside along the sidewalk. Gov. Jared Polis spoke virtually to the crowd and said his heart breaks for the victims and...
Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As stories of survivors continue to surface from the Club Q shooting that killed five and injured 25 at a local LGBTQ club, stories of heroes who stepped forward in the face of danger are also being uncovered. Gil Rodriguez, an Air Force Veteran, and his girlfriend Felicia Juvera spoke to FOX21 News […]
A Drag Queen Reportedly Helped Stop The Colorado Nightclub Shooter & She Used Her Heels
A drag queen is being hailed as one of the heroes who helped stop a mass shooting at a 2SLGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Officials praised several bystanders on Monday for stepping in to stop the attacker, who opened fire late Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and another 17 were injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's arrest.
Neighbors: Bob and Fran Wahl found life’s calling together in Cañon City
One of life’s greatest gifts is to know one’s calling — something both Bob and Fran Wahl can say they were given. The two came from largely different backgrounds but came together to make a wonderful life — but more on that later. Bob was born...
Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
2 arrested after reported stabbing and a deputy getting punched south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges following an incident south of Colorado Springs Monday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting someone called in a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Forest Road just before 8:40 p.m. The neighborhood is in the Stratmoor area.
Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own
The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas. That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was sentenced to five years...
Navy identifies Club Q victim, someone with the same name police credit with stopping the gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As KKTV 11 News works to learn more about the victims in the Club Q shooting along with highlighting the heroic actions of several people, the U.S. Navy is confirming one of the people injured is a sailor. “Information Systems Technician Second Class Thomas James...
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out
More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
Official Club Q fundraiser following deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “LOVE OVER HATE.” A sign left early Sunday morning at a growing memorial near the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. The mass shooting was carried out at Club Q near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle...
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
