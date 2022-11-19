ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOK-TV

Gov. Ivey asks for review of execution protocol in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey asked the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) for a review of the state’s execution process and Gov. Ivey asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw two pending motions to set execution dates. At this time, inmates Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward...
955wtvy.com

Alabama’s A-G to Prosecute Local Case

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute accused killer Coley McCraney next year. Marshall will be stepping in after Dale County assistant D.A David Emory suffered a serious bike accident. McCraney is charged with shooting two local teens to death in 1999.
WTOK-TV

ALEA: Save room for safety this Thanksgiving

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week, millions will hit the roadways to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving. The agency typically sees a number of driving risks during the busy time.
CBS 42

Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
Alina Andras

6 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CBS 42

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
wbrc.com

Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”
travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Washington Examiner

Alabama medical marijuana program taking first steps

(The Center Square) – The medical marijuana market in Alabama is inching toward reality. With the April passage of Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, in April, a medical marijuana market will be created and will focus on providing civil and criminal protections to patients who have qualifying conditions. Melson is also a doctor and small business owner.
WTVM

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
thecutoffnews.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Alabama

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
