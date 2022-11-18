Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Twins pull off intriguing trade with Reds after shipping off Gio Urshela to Angels
The Minnesota Twins decided to trade third basemen Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday despite a rather solid first year with the team in 2022. Shortly after, the Twins found an immediate replacement, acquiring infielder/catcher Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, via Ken Rosenthal. Although Urshela was...
Yardbarker
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Report: Twins choose to run it back with Emilio Pagan
Pagan served up 12 homers and blew seven saves in 2022.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contender
A new report revealed that SF Giants free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria has become more willing to continue his career in 2023.
Correa Should Be Phillies' Top Shortstop Target
While the offseason rumor mill has linked the Philadelphia Phillies to shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, the best fit might be Carlos Correa instead.
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal
The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
FOX Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Yastrzemski, Alexander to avoid arbitration
SAN FRANCISCO -- At the end of a week with plenty of roster churn, the Giants took three more players off the 40-man roster while giving two guaranteed deals for 2023, but they did not reach agreements with some of their bigger arbitration-eligible names. Friday was the deadline for teams...
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
We have made it to Friday and we are one week closer to the start of Spring Training. Friday is shaping up to be a busy day around Major League Baseball as the deadline to tender offers to arbitration eligible players is 8 p.m. ET. There are some notable names out there that could be free agents by tonight.
Royals will not tender Major League contracts to Brentz, Webb
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they will not tender a Major League contract to left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz and right-handed pitcher Nate Webb, both of whom were designated for assignment on Tuesday. Brentz, 28, made 8 appearances in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in...
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Viva El Birdos
Free Agent Relief Options to Bolster the Bullpen
You all knew this was coming since I gave you a preview on Tuesday. My premise in that piece was that the St. Louis Cardinals need to add swing-and-miss to the staff but, considering the recent contracts given to relievers, they will likely get priced out of the higher-end market.
Yardbarker
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
Rays, Royals 'could have interest' in Dominic Smith?
The Rays and Royals “could have interest” in free-agent slugger Dominic Smith, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Smith was recently non-tendered by the Mets after a disappointing campaign in 2022. Two years ago such a move would have been unfathomable after Smith slashed .316/.377/.616...
