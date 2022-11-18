ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped

Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
BOSTON, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal

The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
FOX Sports

Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Giants sign Yastrzemski, Alexander to avoid arbitration

SAN FRANCISCO -- At the end of a week with plenty of roster churn, the Giants took three more players off the 40-man roster while giving two guaranteed deals for 2023, but they did not reach agreements with some of their bigger arbitration-eligible names. Friday was the deadline for teams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
batterypower.com

Hot Stove open thread

We have made it to Friday and we are one week closer to the start of Spring Training. Friday is shaping up to be a busy day around Major League Baseball as the deadline to tender offers to arbitration eligible players is 8 p.m. ET. There are some notable names out there that could be free agents by tonight.
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL
Viva El Birdos

Free Agent Relief Options to Bolster the Bullpen

You all knew this was coming since I gave you a preview on Tuesday. My premise in that piece was that the St. Louis Cardinals need to add swing-and-miss to the staff but, considering the recent contracts given to relievers, they will likely get priced out of the higher-end market.
Yardbarker

Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero

The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays, Royals 'could have interest' in Dominic Smith?

The Rays and Royals “could have interest” in free-agent slugger Dominic Smith, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Smith was recently non-tendered by the Mets after a disappointing campaign in 2022. Two years ago such a move would have been unfathomable after Smith slashed .316/.377/.616...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

