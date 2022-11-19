ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Parade of Nations' held by Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A "Parade of Nations" was held in the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Saturday. In addition to helping the Mid-South bring in the holidays, the festival brought diversity to the main stage. Whitney Dunning is the Educational Liason for the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.
MEMPHIS, TN
talkbusiness.net

$60 million, 188-home subdivision planned for Marion

Housing is a significant issue in many communities throughout the Arkansas Delta, and a major home building development is about to start in Marion. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc. has acquired 75 acres of land in Marion to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be called Brownstone Estates.
MARION, AR
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Volunteer group clean up Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A volunteer group took the initiative on Sunday afternoon to clean the streets of Memphis. The volunteers are a group of young adults from the world mission society of God. They cleaned the intersection of Ashwood Street and Knight Arnold Road. The organizers said it’s their...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Habitat for Humanity replaces contractor after investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The WREG Problem Solvers continue to dig deeper into concerns over work done by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis. The nonprofit now says it has replaced the contractor involved in several projects we’ve covered. We reported earlier this year about issues that caused Habitat to review its processes. Now, another client […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis area Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven neighborhood Walmart on Sunday. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business at 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the store by breaking a window […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday. The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur. It is unclear how the fire started. The victim has...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Investigates modern day redlining

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s called modern-day redlining, discriminatory practices against a potential homebuyer, not based on their income or credit history, but their race. Even when applicants do qualify for a mortgage, often the so-called American Dream is always out of reach. FOX13 learned that the gap in...
MEMPHIS, TN

