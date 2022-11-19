Read full article on original website
Many Mid-South school districts closed for week of Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of Mid-South schools are out the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25. The following school districts are closed through Friday:. Students will return to classes Monday, Nov. 28. ©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
‘Baby Café’ debuts in Memphis, providing assistance to families with infants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has debuted a “Baby Café” on Tuesday, which will provide families in need with resources to support their growing infants. The SCHD Baby Café will offer breastfeeding advice, support, assistance, and referrals at no cost to any...
After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program
When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program. During the colder temperatures, the program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills. The program runs December, January, and February. Those who take part...
'Parade of Nations' held by Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A "Parade of Nations" was held in the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Saturday. In addition to helping the Mid-South bring in the holidays, the festival brought diversity to the main stage. Whitney Dunning is the Educational Liason for the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.
$60 million, 188-home subdivision planned for Marion
Housing is a significant issue in many communities throughout the Arkansas Delta, and a major home building development is about to start in Marion. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc. has acquired 75 acres of land in Marion to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be called Brownstone Estates.
FOX13 uncovers undervalued homes in Black neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jessie Watkins and his family of four bought their first home in Orange Mound. “I like the benefits of being a homeowner,” Watkins said. “I like paying for my own house. I’m not paying for someone else’s house.”. He chose the historic...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
Local families to receive over 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving through nonprofit giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has partnered with Feed the Needy to give out 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, volunteers from the local nonprofit met to complete the packing of the food. Volunteers worked to complete over 3,800 food boxes to help families...
Volunteer group clean up Memphis streets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A volunteer group took the initiative on Sunday afternoon to clean the streets of Memphis. The volunteers are a group of young adults from the world mission society of God. They cleaned the intersection of Ashwood Street and Knight Arnold Road. The organizers said it’s their...
Habitat for Humanity replaces contractor after investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The WREG Problem Solvers continue to dig deeper into concerns over work done by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis. The nonprofit now says it has replaced the contractor involved in several projects we’ve covered. We reported earlier this year about issues that caused Habitat to review its processes. Now, another client […]
Opinion | Jail conditions may impact Bonner's Memphis mayoral run | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the field of candidates for next year’s Memphis mayor’s race continues to take shape, one issue is emerging that could impact the likely top contender. That issue is conditions at the Shelby County Jail. Most political observers believe county sheriff Floyd Bonner became...
Memphis choosing revenue or safety in road design, leads to accidents, traffic expert says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates is looking at some of the most dangerous intersections in Shelby County, places where cars fly, people wildly switch lanes and others slam on brakes. FOX13 Investigates has been tracking the issue at these intersections for months, dating back to last winter. The accidents...
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis area Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven neighborhood Walmart on Sunday. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business at 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the store by breaking a window […]
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in New Chicago where a man was found dead Tuesday. The Public Information officer says a man was found in the doorway of a home located on Decatur. It is unclear how the fire started. The victim has...
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
Mid-South woman among victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman among the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting. Kelly Loving, known by friends as Jenna Sno, was one of five people killed and 19 injured in the shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Monday night in Memphis, a candlelight...
FOX13 Investigates modern day redlining
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s called modern-day redlining, discriminatory practices against a potential homebuyer, not based on their income or credit history, but their race. Even when applicants do qualify for a mortgage, often the so-called American Dream is always out of reach. FOX13 learned that the gap in...
How OUTMemphis is working to bring medical and legal services to LGBTQ+ community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seeking medical and legal services for the LGBTQ+ community can be costly and risky. The organization OUTMemphis seeks to make those recourses safe and accessible by hosting the first ever "Mid-South Transgender Resource Fair," taking place on Saturday. Lena Chipman is on the planning committee for...
