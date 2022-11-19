ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street

By Carlos Mathis
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering.

According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The city of Kettering released a detour map of how drivers can avoid the work.

Drivers wanting to take the detour going eastbound West Dorothy Lane can turn right on Southern Blvd., left to Stroop Road and left on to Far Hills Avenue.

When the project is complete, the city of Kettering says traffic on West Dorothy Lane will be open to one lane until Wednesday, Nov. 23 in both directions.

