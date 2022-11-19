Read full article on original website
Eric Henderson
3d ago
oh my God he was over an arbitrary amount of cannabis in a legal state. lock him up and throw away the key. /eyeroll
KITEMAN
3d ago
just think of Trump wins he wants anyone arrested for this crime to be sentenced to the death penalty. can you imagine if you or someone you know just goes and gets a freaking joint for a friend they could get sentenced to death. yet the Republican party isn't going to far right into authoritarianism lol yeah right
WTHI
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
Coroner identifies Rantoul shooting victim
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting in Rantoul over the weekend. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Decarlo S. Douglas, 34 of Louisville, Ky. Douglas was found unresponsive at 1104 Falcon Drive on Sunday by officers who responded to […]
Crime Stoppers seeking help in 2014 murder investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is continue to work on cold cases, asking this week for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened in 2014. The murder happened on Aug. 9, 2014, in the area of Springfield Avenue and Neil Street. Crime Stoppers officials said Champaign Police officers were flagged […]
Police arrest 16-year-old for Urbana High School threat
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police Detectives arrested a 16-year-old female identified as one of the offenders in the terrorist threats against Urbana High School on Tuesday. Along with FBI Agents and Officers from Chicago Police Department, officers executed a Champaign County Warrant of Apprehension, secured by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office following the […]
newschannel20.com
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Macon County Jail changing how inmates receive mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Jail will change how inmates can receive personal mail beginning Dec. 1. Anyone who wants to mail something to someone incarcerated will have to mail it to an off-site company that will then scan the mail and send it electronically to the facility. Once visually inspected by staff, […]
Decatur man gets life in prison for pregnant woman’s murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year. Darius Coffie, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Tuesday, one of which was murder of an unborn child. In exchange for this guilty plea, prosecutors […]
WAND TV
Macon jail no longer accepting physical mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail starting December 1. The changes are being made to protect the inmates and officers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals and drugs. The jail claims that there have been attempts to send these kinds of materials through the mail in the past.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Ashley N. Schaufler of Effingham for an Effingham County PSC mittimus to jail for 24 hours. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Jessica L. Presler of Indianapolis, IN for an Effingham...
WAND TV
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement On Incident In Clay City From November 20th
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. At approximately 3:39 p.m. this afternoon (November 20, 2022) the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Casey’s General Store in Clay City for a report of a child screaming in the bathroom. Prior to the deputy’s arrival a second report came in that a male subject had displayed a gun and there was a gunshot towards the passenger window of a vehicle outside the business. The suspect along with other involved parties left northbound on Main St. in a white passenger car and then returned a short time later.
Rantoul police confirms deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Rantoul Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Falcon Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found two people who had been shot upon arrival. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 15-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a […]
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Community members respond to gun violence in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun violence may be going down in Champaign, but some community members say their fear has gone up. It’s why the Equity and Engagement department has been hosting community violence response meetings. They hope to reach victory over violence. A lot of people showed up on Monday night. Not only was […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click It or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Clark and Cumberland County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. –...
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Residential Burglary and Resisting
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Scott R. Schwartz Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 3:37 AM several Charleston officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress at an apartment complex in the 700 block of 6th Street. Schwartz was found by officers on the property and was determined to be the suspect of the burglary. Schwartz refused to follow officers commands but was eventually safely apprehended.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
