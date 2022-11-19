From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. At approximately 3:39 p.m. this afternoon (November 20, 2022) the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Casey’s General Store in Clay City for a report of a child screaming in the bathroom. Prior to the deputy’s arrival a second report came in that a male subject had displayed a gun and there was a gunshot towards the passenger window of a vehicle outside the business. The suspect along with other involved parties left northbound on Main St. in a white passenger car and then returned a short time later.

CLAY CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO