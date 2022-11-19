ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi beats Timpview in triple overtime to win 5A title

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In a game that refused to end, Lehi finally put Timpview away in triple overtime to cap an undefeated season and win its second straight 5A state championship, 29-23.

Jackson Brousseau threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kolton Tanner on the first play of the third overtime to send the Lehi sideline into a frenzy.

“That was the greatest game of my life,” Tanner said. “And that was one heck of a way to end it.”

“I saw [Tanner] break and he beat him over the top,” Brousseau said. “I threw it, then I got popped right in the face, so I didn’t really see him catch it. But I heard the crowd roar, so I knew he got it.”

Micah Beckstead rushed for 131 yards to lead the Thunderbirds and scored the first touchdown of the game to give Timpview a 6-0 lead.

Skyridge shuts down Corner Canyon to win 6A title

The Pioneers tied it on a 1-yard TD run by Carson Gonzalez, who rushed for 115 yards for the Pioneers. Gonzalez then caught a 17-yard TD pass from Brousseau as Lehi took a 13-7 lead into the half.

After both teams kicked field goals, Timpview tied the game in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Helaman Casuga to Jared Esplin, setting up the dramatic triple overtime finish.

Beckstead scored his second touchdown of the game to open the first overtime to give Timpview a 23-16 lead.

Brousseau then scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to tie the game at 23.

Both teams failed to score in the second overtime, and the Lehi defense ended Timpview’s possession in the third overtime on an interception by Nathan Anderegg.

Brousseau finished the game completing 29 of 40 yards for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s how our team is,” Brousseau said. “We go down, but we keep coming back. I knew our team wouldn’t give up. I knew it was just a matter of time before the ball swung our way.”

Casuga threw for 310 yards, but was picked off twice by the Lehi defense.

Lehi, Timpview advance to 5A state championship

Lehi finishes the year on a 19-game winning streak, completing a perfect 14-0 season.

Esplin finished the game with 10 catches for 122 yards for Timpview, which finishes the season with a record of 10-3.

This was the first state championship game to go to triple overtime since 1976.

