Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners' Big Recruiting Weekend
NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday's season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There's no official tally of high school and junior college ...
Oklahoma Lands Second Recruit From Big Bedlam Weekend
The Sooners earned their second commitment in the last 24 hours after a strong Bedlam showing on Saturday night.
KOCO
WATCH: OU punter Michael Turk asks softball star Grace Lyons to marry him after Bedlam win
NORMAN, Okla. — Saturday's Bedlam football win was a big night for University of Oklahoma punter Michael Turk. On top of the Sooners beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 28-13 — a game during which Turk averaged 49 yards per punt and had a long kick of 67 yards — Turk asked a big question after the game to OU softball star Grace Lyons.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Talks Bedlam Troubles: 'That's on Me'
The Sooners' offense started super fast against Oklahoma State, but then went in the tank in the second half as the defense fought to hold onto the victory.
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
“I’m just in pain,” Man says altercation with police left him with broken wrists
An OU student is dealing with multiple injuries and charges after an altercation with University of Oklahoma police at Saturday’s Bedlam game between OU and OSU.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
KOCO
Oklahomans crowd at restaurants, bars as World Cup begins
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been eight years since the men’s national team laced up their cleats and played on the World Cup stage. However, that changed Monday. Oklahomans crowded local restaurants and bars to watch the red, white and blue as they faced off against Wales. Not...
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
KOCO
Officials battle commercial fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are battling a commercial fire in Oklahoma City. At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the scene of a fire on Southwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Some shoppers said they’re swearing off an Oklahoma mall after a gallery display. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
KOCO
Homeowner in north Oklahoma City has different experience with porch pirate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too often this time of year, porch pirates take delivered packages that don’t belong to them. This time, a homeowner in north Oklahoma City had a different experience with a thief. It’s a common snatch-and-grab crime, but in this case, it’s not about what the...
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
Man’s dream to sell home shattered after massive fire in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma man's dream to sell his property is shattered after it went up in flames.
ouhsc.edu
Father-Son Surgery Legacy Comes Full Circle at OU Health
EDMOND — As a third-generation surgeon, OU Health general surgeon Alex Raines, M.D., was exposed to medicine from a young age and admired the role his father played in his patients’ lives. That admiration was reciprocated recently at OU Health when his father, Ed Raines, M.D., arrived from out of state for a temporary surgery assignment and visited his son’s operating room for the first time.
OSBI: Victims killed in Kingfisher Co. were executed
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed.
KAKE TV
13-year-old Oklahoma boy dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
EL RENO, OK. (KOCO/CNN Newsource) - School officials in El Reno, Oklahoma are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. "He was always happy. I missed when he annoyed me all the time," said Daniel's sister Kambry Maifield. Pictures of 13-year-old Daniel Maifield fill poster boards as his family...
