Norman, OK

247Sports

New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision

Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
NORMAN, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahomans crowd at restaurants, bars as World Cup begins

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been eight years since the men’s national team laced up their cleats and played on the World Cup stage. However, that changed Monday. Oklahomans crowded local restaurants and bars to watch the red, white and blue as they faced off against Wales. Not...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officials battle commercial fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are battling a commercial fire in Oklahoma City. At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the scene of a fire on Southwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Some shoppers said they’re swearing off an Oklahoma mall after a gallery display. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
ouhsc.edu

Father-Son Surgery Legacy Comes Full Circle at OU Health

EDMOND — As a third-generation surgeon, OU Health general surgeon Alex Raines, M.D., was exposed to medicine from a young age and admired the role his father played in his patients’ lives. That admiration was reciprocated recently at OU Health when his father, Ed Raines, M.D., arrived from out of state for a temporary surgery assignment and visited his son’s operating room for the first time.
KAKE TV

13-year-old Oklahoma boy dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

EL RENO, OK. (KOCO/CNN Newsource) - School officials in El Reno, Oklahoma are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. "He was always happy. I missed when he annoyed me all the time," said Daniel's sister Kambry Maifield. Pictures of 13-year-old Daniel Maifield fill poster boards as his family...
EL RENO, OK

