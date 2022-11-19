Read full article on original website
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco Rose Bowl game to be nationally televised by Bally Sports
Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
L.A. Weekly
Top High Schools Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Face-Off Friday at Rose Bowl CIF Championship
A Rose Bowl showdown is slated for this Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. between two Southern California high school football titans, Mater Dei of Santa Ana and St. John Bosco of Bellflower, who will compete for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Football Championship. The Mater Dei Monarchs have...
Battlezone: Duke bound McCain and several others shine out West
CORONA, Calif. – The 2022-23 high school season got started off with a bang over the weekend in California. Much of the top talent from Southern California – particularly the Inland Empire – congregated at Corona Centennial High School for the Battlezone event. 247Sports was on hand as the likes of Jared McCain, Tyler Rolison, Kevin Patton Jr. and many others got their seasons off to strong starts.
Fan runs onto field at Rose Bowl after UCLA-USC game, gets crushed by security
A fan ran onto the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. following USC’s 48-45 win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, and said fan got wrecked. Take a look at this video, which shows the fan getting crushed by not one, but two security guards. Let’s hope...
Calif. football coach sentenced for placing hidden camera inside high school girls’ locker room
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (TCD) -- A former high school assistant football coach was recently sentenced to nearly a decade in jail for placing a hidden camera inside a high school girls bathroom and locker room. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, charges against...
Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
franchising.com
Pizza Guys to Open Newest Location in Fontana
November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // FONTANA, Calif. - Pizza Guys is opening its newest location in Fontana. The new restaurant, located on 12809 Foothill Blvd, will be opened by local entrepreneur Adareli Young. To celebrate the opening of the new Pizza Guys location, free pizza cards will be handed out in the shopping plaza of the store on October 19th (limited supply only). On the soft opening date of October 20th, customers will get the chance to win free Pizza Guys swag.
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the […]
2urbangirls.com
At least one killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – At least one person died Sunday evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the...
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona
Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash
Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Strong winds will return to Fontana on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24
Strong winds will return to Fontana on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, according to the National Weather Service. There will be nice temperatures in the 70s throughout the week, but windy conditions are expected to arise on Wednesday night, Nov. 23 and extend through the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
