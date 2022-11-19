ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

247Sports

Battlezone: Duke bound McCain and several others shine out West

CORONA, Calif. – The 2022-23 high school season got started off with a bang over the weekend in California. Much of the top talent from Southern California – particularly the Inland Empire – congregated at Corona Centennial High School for the Battlezone event. 247Sports was on hand as the likes of Jared McCain, Tyler Rolison, Kevin Patton Jr. and many others got their seasons off to strong starts.
CORONA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
franchising.com

Pizza Guys to Open Newest Location in Fontana

November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // FONTANA, Calif. - Pizza Guys is opening its newest location in Fontana. The new restaurant, located on 12809 Foothill Blvd, will be opened by local entrepreneur Adareli Young. To celebrate the opening of the new Pizza Guys location, free pizza cards will be handed out in the shopping plaza of the store on October 19th (limited supply only). On the soft opening date of October 20th, customers will get the chance to win free Pizza Guys swag.
FONTANA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Lilley to lead Riverside EDD

Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

At least one killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – At least one person died Sunday evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the...
IRWINDALE, CA
KTLA

Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona

Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash

Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
WHITTIER, CA

