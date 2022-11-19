Hunting increases car-deer collisions

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

I’m responding to the article “Pa. Game Commission: Deer crossing roads more often in autumn.”

Executive Director Bryan Burhans says that the rut is the reason deer are crossing roads more often and that drivers should drive more cautiously. While there is increased deer movement during the rut the main threat to drivers and the cause of many car-deer collisions is hunting. Jerry Feaser, spokesman for the Game Commission said, “November historically is the busiest month because hunters start pushing deer through the woods and across busy roadways.”

Studies show that hunting actually increases car-deer collisions. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, most car-deer collisions happen during hunting season. Pennsylvania’s second largest insurance company (the nation’s 12th largest insurer) — Erie Insurance — collected data that showed a five-fold increase in car-deer collisions on the first day of hunting, and that car-deer collisions remain high throughout hunting season. This is caused by hunters pushing deer out into the roads and panicked wounded deer running into the roads. In addition, once you kill the matriarch doe, whose job it is to safely cross her family, her orphans will run into the roads without caution.

This fact raises the issue of liability. If a wounded deer running into a road causes a car-deer collision resulting in car damage, injury, or death, should the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), the property owner who gave permission to the hunter to hunt, a municipality sponsoring a deer killing program or the hunter be liable for damages? There should be no immunity. Someone needs to be held accountable.

Silvie Pomicter

Chinchilla