they should look Into all the "non-profit" and other business that opened during the pandemic I know first hand how they would milk the clock and or have others clock in for them. the shelter I stayed in was so bad the employees all drove jaguars a Maserati and or brand new car and they would crack jokes saying like it was a gift for taking care of the homeless. or they gave friends promotions and bonuses all I'm saying is that someone should look into all the homeless help money and I bet u anything a lot more fraud and miss managed money will be seen
Funny how the same old comeback is used. The city controller is auditing them "Because they are Black." It's as if that's the ONLY thing they can reply with. Not facts or evidence, but oh. it's a racist thing that the city is targeting this organization..Guess what. better believe the city controller needs to audit these non profits. hundreds of millions of FEDERAL and city Tax payers on the hook to pay a reimbursement... Non profit organizations like these need to be put under the control of city accountants. When will the city learn that these organizations are really a for profit scam that makes little to NO impact in the homeless problem
If the government coordinates a team to audit these non profit organizations, they will find out a lot of surprises which are basically illegal.
