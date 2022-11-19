ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park Police urge residents to stay off roads

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
Orchard Park Police Department urges residents to stay home and stay off roads during the current winter storm.

The department reports that Southwestern Boulevard near the five corners is impassable along with multiple other major routes in Orchard park, as well as secondary and residential roads.

The department also reported that they have received a massive number of 911 and non-emergency calls regarding stranded motorists.

If you are an Orchard Park resident and have a non-emergency issue relating to a utility, you are asked to call one of the following companies regarding your inquiry:

National Grid: 800-892-2345
NYS Electric & Gas: 800-572-1131
National Fuel Gas: 800-444-3130
Spectrum: 866-668-6044
Verizon: 800-837-4966

