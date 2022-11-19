Classic British cars invade Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Dozens of beautiful British classic cars will be on display at the Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard on Saturday, November 19th from 9-12 am.

Members of the Central Coast British Car Club will bring up to 40 cars for everyone to enjoy. They'll include Jaguars and other cars made over the pond from the 1940's, 50's, 60's and 70's. The owners will be there to show off their classics and talk about the history of each car.

The event is free to the public and will be held outside the museum.

The Murphy Auto Museum is located at 1930 Eastman Ave. in Oxnard. It exhibits automobiles from 1903 to present day and organizes auto-themed special events throughout the year.

