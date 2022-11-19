ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Classic British cars invade Oxnard

By C.J. Ward
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eut76_0jGQ0VFG00

OXNARD, Calif. - Dozens of beautiful British classic cars will be on display at the Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard on Saturday, November 19th from 9-12 am.

Members of the Central Coast British Car Club will bring up to 40 cars for everyone to enjoy. They'll include Jaguars and other cars made over the pond from the 1940's, 50's, 60's and 70's. The owners will be there to show off their classics and talk about the history of each car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oWej_0jGQ0VFG00

The event is free to the public and will be held outside the museum.

The Murphy Auto Museum is located at 1930 Eastman Ave. in Oxnard. It exhibits automobiles from 1903 to present day and organizes auto-themed special events throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEumH_0jGQ0VFG00

The post Classic British cars invade Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The dry weather is giving many downtown Santa Barbara business owners with an outside parklet time to comply with a recent city requirement to create a path for storm water runoff. Work has been underway for some owners, since last weekend, ahead of a December 1 deadline. The Santa Barbara City The post Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Simi Valley: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Simi Valley, California

What is the Ethnic Makeup of Simi Valley California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Simi Valley California. Located in Southeast Ventura County, Simi Valley is 37 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. It is home to a variety of attractions. It is surrounded by the Santa Susana Mountains, and offers visitors a quiet place to get away from the city.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Holiday Store gets into spirit of giving

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A seasonal shop in Santa Barbara is getting into the spirit of giving.  It’s called the blissful boutiques holiday store and it features local entrepreneurs selling a variety of items from teas to glazed cutting boards. the store also features a free hot chocolate and coffee station.  Lisa Green is the mastermind behind the idea The post Santa Barbara Holiday Store gets into spirit of giving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash

LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy