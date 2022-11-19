ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

She dumped herself in the woods partially nude and then She lite herself on fire? And why did she text her daughter saying they would not let her go? Something is strange with this investigation. I think if this was my family member I would have a private autopsy completed as well!

Franklin Loll
3d ago

found partially burned, naked and dead by the side of the road. they're calling it suicide. uh huh

Yolanda Denson
3d ago

I really think the police had no other theories to go on after the he din exposed the sheriff I highly doubt this lad did these things to herself

TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals How Burned Georgia Mom Really Died

The murky circumstances surrounding the death of 59-year-old Debbie Collier, who was found Sept. 11 burned and naked in a forest, have divided the town of Athens, Georgia. Allegations that the boyfriend of her daughter Amanda Bearden, who received a cryptic text and nearly $2,400 before she died, had threatened the family, as well as calls by her son Jeffrey...
ATHENS, GA
