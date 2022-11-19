When you should get your Christmas tree, according to experts

MENDHAM, N.J. (PIX11) — The Christmas tree market looks a bit jollier this year after reported shortages in the last few holiday seasons.

“I grow Christmas trees,” said Christian Nicholson, owner of Hidden Pond Tree Farm. “The corn and tomatoes feed your stomach, but what I grow feeds your soul.”

At Nicholson’s tree farm in Morris County, the season looks like it will be merry and bright.

“I think the supply of Christmas trees in 2022 is going to be relatively good,” he said.

Nicholson is also the President of the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association. He said the industry is seeing trees being cut and shipped all around the country. After a couple of rough years of shortages, he said the business is trending in the right direction.

“The bottom line is that there will be a real Christmas tree for everyone this year,” he said.

Nicholson has 18,000 trees on his farm and hopes to sell a couple thousand this year. While he’s had to bump up his prices a little bit, he and other farmers are fighting inflation hard.

“Your habits may have to change,” he said. “Perhaps in the past, you got a 12-foot, and you may have to settle for a 10-foot or a 9-foot. Just be aware that with any real Christmas tree, it’s definitely an environmentally friendly choice. When you buy a Christmas tree, in all likelihood, you’re supporting an American farmer.”

He hopes families come out and continue their Christmas tradition.

“Here at my farm, what we celebrate more than the tree is the spirit of Christmas.”

While the experts said there should be a tree for everyone this year, they still recommend you try to make it out this weekend; Black Friday weekend is typically the busiest for Christmas tree sellers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.