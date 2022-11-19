ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indianapolis police

By Jesse Wells, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtqZU_0jGQ0Jtm00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Murder charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of shooting and killing a would-be car thief at a gas station earlier this week.

Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August. The woman who owned the car confirmed that account with FOX59.

At about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Southeastern and South Emerson avenues in response to a report of a person shot.

Facebook removing religious, political views, and ‘interested in’ from user bios: report

Surveillance video shows a white Chevy begin to back up and a man run out of the gas station and up to the driver’s side window. Prosecutors claim the man — identified as 46 year-old Anvictor Butler — tried to stop the driver from pulling away by firing a shot into the window.

The would-be thief — identified as 30 year-old Dustin Phipps — then sped away down the street, but he didn’t get far before crashing head first into a tree. Phipps died after being shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbeUv_0jGQ0Jtm00
    Booking photo of Anvictor Butler
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj7nS_0jGQ0Jtm00
    Family approved picture of Dustin Phipps
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P69ZV_0jGQ0Jtm00
    Crime scene (Photo By Jesse Wells)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vfhwa_0jGQ0Jtm00
    Crime scene (Photo By Jesse Wells)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxk9g_0jGQ0Jtm00
    Crime scene (Photo By Jesse Wells)

Hours later, police arrested Butler for murder.

Court records claim Butler got out of the driver’s seat of the Chevy that was parked at the gas pumps and went into the gas station. That’s when Phipps got out of a second vehicle and reportedly tried to steal the car.

Prosecutors and some legal experts explained that Butler’s action are not allowed under the law.

“We are not able to use deadly force against somebody if they’re trying to steal property,” said attorney Mario Massillamany.

Here’s why Las Vegas is called Sin City

Massillamany isn’t connected to the case. He said Indiana law allows people to use deadly force if they fear for their safety or the safety of others, but just like shoplifters can’t be shot to death, deadly force shouldn’t be used to prevent a car theft.

“Indiana law is here to protect everyone, and they would rather have an individual call 911 and let law enforcement apprehend the individual who stole the vehicle than have someone do vigilante justice,” said Massillamany.

After the shooting, video showed the suspect slowly walk away from the scene. Court records describe how Butler hired an attorney who contacted police, and the suspect turned himself in before being arrested for murder.

Butler remains behind bars without bond at the Marion County Jail pending trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. IEMS […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, following road rage shooting in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers announced an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting from last week. According to the Fishers Police Department, 24-year-old Trevor Dahl of Noblesville faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. His arrest stems from a Nov. 17 incident that happened […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot, killed on Muncie street

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

1 critically injured in shooting on near east side

EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

16-year-old dead after shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed Friday on the city’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Brookwood Apartments in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek E. Drive at approximately 3:08 p.m. Police said officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Business fire under investigation in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) – A business fire that happened Sunday morning is under investigation in Monrovia, according to Mooresville Fire Department. At 7:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Main Street. First arriving crews made entry and tried to put out the fire. Firefighters were...
MONROVIA, IN
FOX59

Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report of a working structure fire around […]
MONROVIA, IN
WANE 15

Defense attorneys say Richard Allen is ‘wrong guy’ in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. — Following a hearing to decide whether the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case will remain sealed or be released, attorneys for a man charged in connection with the killings, Richard Allen, said they weren’t impressed with the case police have put together. Allen’s attorneys said they’ve read the sealed affidavit […]
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition. At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy