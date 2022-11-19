Read full article on original website
Gov. Brown pardons past simple marijuana possession offenses for over 45,000 Oregonians
Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she would be pardoning past simple marijuana possession offenses for an estimated 45,000 people across the state. The move will forgive more than $14 million in fines and fees linked to prior offenses. The pardon applies to Oregon convictions for possession of an ounce or...
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
Lawsuit argues that Measure 114's gun permit program violates Oregon Constitution
PORTLAND, Ore. — As foreshadowed by several Oregon sheriffs after voters narrowly approved gun control initiative Measure 114, the new law is now subject to a lawsuit seeking to put regulations to a halt before they go into place. On Friday, "no compromise" gun rights group the Oregon Firearms...
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Oregon was the first state in the nation to allow medical aid in dying, and now the state is lifting its residency requirement. People from across the country are contacting Oregon physicians to...
Brown pardons 45K Oregonians convicted on marijuana charges
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that she has pardoned 45,000 Oregonians convicted on marijuana possession charges.
Washington's Special Education Age Limit Is Illegal, Lawsuit Claims
For disabled students in Washington, the right to free special education services lasts until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week says this age cutoff violates federal law. The suit, aimed at the state's education agency, seeks...
5 questions about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun limits
Ever since Oregonians narrowly passed Ballot Measure 114, advocates for and against the measure have been scrambling to answer the myriad questions it poses. Even the question of when its provisions would go into effect was complicated. On Friday, plaintiffs sought a court-ordered injunction that would bar the measure from...
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District
When Lori Chavez-DeRemer won a second congressional seat for Oregon Republicans last week, national pundits had an easy answer: Conservative Democrat Kurt Schrader would have won if he hadn’t lost his primary to a more progressive candidate. Allies of Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the progressive Democrat who defeated Schrader and fell a few thousand votes short in […] The post Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state
The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to the...
‘No way of knowing’ if suit will derail Measure 114
Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect December 8. But opponents want a judge to block the measure from taking effect until the court rules on its constitutionality.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Unclear if Oregon voter-approved gun control measure will hold up in court, expert says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters passed Measure 114 by a slim margin this past election: 50.7% to 49.3%. Before people can buy a gun, they will be required to get a permit issued by police, take a training course and undergo a criminal background check. The measure also bans...
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Oregon gun rights group sues state leaders over Measure 114
The Oregon Firearms Federation is suing state leaders over a gun control measure recently approved by voters. The federal lawsuit, filed late Friday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, primarily takes issue with Measure 114′s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “The reason...
Attorney general warns of new scam in Idaho
People in Idaho are being warned of a new scam where scam mailers are sending out advertisements for private tax attorneys that look like official government letters. If you receive a letter in the main, throw it away.
