Douglas County, OR

Daily Montanan

Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right

Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on Daily Montanan.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

5 questions about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun limits

Ever since Oregonians narrowly passed Ballot Measure 114, advocates for and against the measure have been scrambling to answer the myriad questions it poses. Even the question of when its provisions would go into effect was complicated. On Friday, plaintiffs sought a court-ordered injunction that would bar the measure from...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District

When Lori Chavez-DeRemer won a second congressional seat for Oregon Republicans last week, national pundits had an easy answer: Conservative Democrat Kurt Schrader would have won if he hadn’t lost his primary to a more progressive candidate. Allies of Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the progressive Democrat who defeated Schrader and fell a few thousand votes short in […] The post Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state

The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to the...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch

Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun rights group sues state leaders over Measure 114

The Oregon Firearms Federation is suing state leaders over a gun control measure recently approved by voters. The federal lawsuit, filed late Friday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, primarily takes issue with Measure 114′s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “The reason...
OREGON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Attorney general warns of new scam in Idaho

People in Idaho are being warned of a new scam where scam mailers are sending out advertisements for private tax attorneys that look like official government letters. If you receive a letter in the main, throw it away.
IDAHO STATE

