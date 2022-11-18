Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
MLB
Red Sox sign lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to 1-year deal
BOSTON -- The Red Sox started the quest of adding to their bullpen on Wednesday by signing lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024. The 31-year-old pitched for the Mets in 2022, reaching career highs in appearances (55) and innings (50 1/3) while notching a 4.47 ERA with 26 walks and 57 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .226 batting average.
MLB
These are the most unusual pitcher wins of 2022
It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to take stock of what we’re thankful for. Every baseball fan is familiar with certain moments, outcomes and games attributed to luck -- things that feel extra worthy of gratefulness. Sometimes, it’s a ball that seems like a certain flyout off the bat carrying for a homer. Other times, it’s a pitcher earning the win on a day he wasn’t at his best.
MLB
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
MLB
Cruz, Correa give their time to young Twins duo
MINNEAPOLIS -- The season of giving has nearly arrived -- and in that spirit, two of the most prominent departed clubhouse leaders in recent Twins history are continuing to give their time and efforts to their former team. Nelson Cruz and Carlos Correa are no longer employed by the Twins...
MLB
Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
MLB
Here are Angels' options for No. 6 starter
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Angels made a major addition to their rotation last week, signing lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson, 32,...
MLB
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels for Renfroe
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers sent right fielder Hunter Renfroe -- with his big power, big arm and big salary -- to the Angels late Tuesday in the biggest trade to date of the Matt Arnold era in Milwaukee. The Crew acquired three pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and...
MLB
Will Tigers benefit from Schoop's infield shuffle?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DETROIT -- Jonathan Schoop was an AL Gold Glove Award finalist at second base. He not only led all Major League second basemen in Outs Above Average, Statcast’s primary defensive metric, he led all Major League defensive players in the category. He had twice as many Outs Above Average as the next-best second baseman. He made second base one of just three positions where the Tigers had a positive number in Defensive Runs Saved, another defensive metric from Sports Info Solutions.
MLB
Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history
As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
MLB
Why Twins think Correa 'wants to be here'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.
MLB
How this Rockies prospect became a force
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brenton Doyle, the Rockies’ No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, refused to let himself be jabbed by the double edge of being identified as a “toolsy” player.
MLB
With Cy in hand, Alcantara drawing on Pedro's legacy
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "If God willing, we will be celebrating another Cy Young for the Dominican Republic soon." -- Sandy Alcantara, in October. There was...
MLB
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
MLB
Judge to meet with Giants (sources)
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
MLB
Breaking down every first timer on 2023 HOF ballot
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America unveiled its 2023 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and much of the discussion going forward will focus on the players who have been there before. This is the last shot for Jeff Kent, while longtime candidates such as Scott Rolen, Todd Helton,...
MLB
What's next for Padres' rotation after Martinez deal?
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres put the finishing touches on their deal with Nick Martinez on Tuesday, a three-year pact that keeps him right where he wants to be -- in San Diego. It’s an important signing. Martinez played a vital role for San Diego in 2022: the do-everything man who pitched wherever and whenever the team needed him.
MLB
The top 10 walk-off homers of 2022
Walk-off home runs tend to have it all. Excitement. Drama. High stakes. But there are just some walk-offs that end up meaning more than others. From the postseason to Opening Day, here are our 10 favorite walk-off home runs from the 2022 season. Yordan Alvarez (HOU), Oct. 11 vs. SEA.
MLB
Is this Padres SS prospect better than Holliday, Lawlar?
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! As we are in this season of gratitude, I wanted to let all of you know how much we at MLB Pipeline appreciate all of you for following along with us this year (and every year). Before we get to this week’s Inbox questions, I wanted to...
MLB
Who could back up Stephenson at catcher?
CINCINNATI -- As the Reds endured the 100-loss 2022 season with a reduced budget, they learned it’s very hard to play without quality catching depth. Injuries, including a concussion and a broken right clavicle, limited primary catcher Tyler Stephenson to 50 games. The club traded Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers last offseason to save $7.5 million on his club option (and its buyout) and went into the season with Aramis Garcia as Stephenson’s backup. A finger injury put Garcia out for the final 78 games.
MLB
Rangers hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach
ARLINGTON -- “I'm not old school or new school. It's just really about the right school,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said at his end-of-season press conference about the search for a big league pitching coach. As much as baseball -- and pitching in particular -- has changed...
Comments / 0